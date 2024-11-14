(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An electric motor is an electrical machine that is used to convert electrical into mechanical energy. Most of the present electrical motors operate through the interaction between the motor's magnetic field and electric current in a wire winding to generate force in the form of torque applied on the motor's shaft. Industrial, agricultural, and automotive sectors are the prime sectors for the deployment of such motors

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Insights (FMI), the global electric motor market is set to witness robust expansion in the coming decade, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% between 2024 and 2034. The market, valued at approximately USD 141.6 Billion in 2024, is anticipated to reach a significant milestone of USD 268.2 Billion by 2034 . This surge is driven by a confluence of factors, including an increased demand for electric vehicles (EVs), rising consumer interest in sustainable practices, and expanding applications of electric motors in household and industrial appliances.

What are the Prominent Drivers of the Electric Motor Market?

Expansion of the Municipal Water Treatment Market will Gradually Profit Electric Motor Sales

Robust rate of investments in civic infrastructure involving municipal water supply and wastewater treatment process will call for a hefty rate of pumps thus involving a proportionate rate of electric motors to be sold and installed with the electric motor market growth in the intermediate stages and clocking nearly double-digit growth rates in the next 5 years, new unit sales of electric motors will be highly sought.

Supporting factor for growth promotion is that electric motors and associated pumps for heavy-duty water supply processes are priced at a premium which will prove as a value proposition for the OEMs when coupled with installation and aftersales services.

Growth in Globalization and Growth of Carbon Emissions

An increase in globalization and growth in the level of emissions led by carbon and air pollution will continue to act as the main market in the growth driving factor of electric motors.

Growth in penetration of green vehicles in developing economies, i.e. boosting the focus on the technological advancements in electric motors and approaches of better insulation materials will further provoke the value of the market.

Growth in Research and Development is also Raising the Demand for Electric Motors Market

Growth in expenditure also undertakes proficiencies in research and development and an overall rise in the production of automobiles will further chisel out the way for the growth of the market.

Key Drivers of Growth:

The primary drivers propelling the electric motor market include the growing demand for home appliances and the global shift toward sustainable energy solutions. With the expansion of middle-class populations and urbanization worldwide, appliances such as refrigerators , dryers, vacuum cleaners, mixers, and grinders are seeing an uptick in sales, leading to greater demand for reliable and efficient electric motors.

Another critical factor is the increasing inclination towards green vehicles, notably electric vehicles (EVs). Governments across the globe are promoting electric mobility through subsidies, incentives, and supportive policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions and combating climate change. The significant advantages of electric motors, such as enhanced efficiency, reduced energy costs, and minimal environmental impact, make them an integral component of EV technology. As the global community becomes more environmentally conscious and committed to mitigating the effects of climate change, the adoption of EVs is expected to surge, subsequently driving electric motors demand .

Environmental Benefits and Consumer Awareness:

Electric motors are recognized for their superior energy efficiency compared to conventional internal combustion engines or older motor technologies. Their ability to optimize energy consumption not only aids in cost-saving measures for consumers but also contributes to broader environmental objectives. As more individuals and corporations seek solutions to lower their carbon footprint, the implementation of electric motors in applications ranging from transportation to industrial machinery becomes increasingly attractive.

The heightened awareness surrounding sustainability and the need to curb greenhouse gas emissions has fueled a paradigm shift in consumer behavior. Consumers are becoming more receptive to green products, making the market ripe for innovation and expansion. The combined benefits of energy savings and environmental preservation position electric motors as a pivotal technology in the global effort to achieve carbon neutrality.

Key Takeaways from the Report:



Strong Market Growth : The electric motor market is anticipated to expand significantly from 2024 to 2034, with a projected CAGR of 6.6% , reaching an estimated value of USD 268.2 Billion by 2034.

Notable Regional Growth : The USA is expected to lead among key markets with a value-based CAGR of 6.2% , followed closely by Japan at 6.0% and Germany at 5.6% .

High Demand Drivers : The growth is propelled by increasing demand for electric vehicles, energy-efficient home appliances, and a global emphasis on sustainability and carbon footprint reduction.

Significant Market Value : The market is forecasted to grow from an initial estimated value of USD 141.6 Billion in 2024, underscoring strong and consistent industry expansion. Emerging Economies Contribution : Developing nations like India and China are also contributing to the market's growth, with respective CAGRs of 5.4% and 5.3% , indicating expanding adoption of electric motor technologies.



Industry Insights and Analyst Perspectives:

Industry analysts emphasize the pivotal role that advancements in electric motor technology will play in sustaining market growth. According to Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI), "The global transition towards sustainability and energy efficiency has created an environment where electric motor technology is essential. Continued investment in R&D will drive innovation, improve motor performance, and make these technologies more accessible and appealing to a broader audience."

In addition, the focus on developing low-power consumption products will encourage manufacturers to innovate and develop new solutions that cater to both consumer and industrial needs. Enhancements in motor efficiency will not only support the automotive sector but also contribute to the growth of smart appliances and industrial automation .









Competitive Landscape:

The electric motor market is characterized by significant competition among major players who are investing heavily in research and development to stay ahead. Key companies contributing to this dynamic market include:



General Electric

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hitachi, Ltd

Nidec Corporation

WEG S.A

Siemens AG

ABB Group

Regal Beloit Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Johnson Electric

Hyosung Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

East West Manufacturing, LLC Hyundai Electric Co. Ltd



These industry leaders are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to enhance their market share and technological capabilities. As the competitive landscape intensifies, strategic collaborations and innovations will be key to maintaining a strong market position.

Future Outlook:

The market's growth trajectory is bolstered by government policies promoting EVs and renewable energy sources. Additionally, the development of smart grids and advancements in automation are set to play a significant role in driving the demand for advanced electric motors.

With global market leaders investing in technological advancements, the industry is expected to see a proliferation of new products that cater to the diverse needs of both consumers and industrial players. These innovations will further strengthen the market, ensuring sustained growth and the continual development of environmentally friendly technologies.

Electric Motor Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Power Output:



<1 HP

1-5 HP

5-10 HP

10-20 HP

20-50 HP

50-100 HP

100-300 HP

300-500 HP Above 500 HP



By Product Type:



AC Motor DC Motor

By Application:



Pumps

Fans

Drives

Compressors

General Machinery

Centrifugal Machinery

Grinders

Extruders

Robotics Others

By End-Use Industry:



Industrial

Residential

HVAC & Refrigeration

Medical

Municipal Water Treatment

Transportation Others



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific Middle East and Africa



About Future Market Insights (FMI) – Industrial Automation

The industrial automation division of Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing the industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial, and special-purpose machinery across the manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis of the installed base, consumables, replacement, and USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustaining, growing, and identifying new revenue prospects.

German Language:

Laut Future Market Insights (FMI) wird der globale Markt für Elektromotoren im kommenden Jahrzehnt ein starkes Wachstum erleben und zwischen 2024 und 2034 voraussichtlich eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 6,6 % aufweisen. Der Markt, der im Jahr 2024 auf etwa 141,6 Milliarden US-Dollar geschätzt wird , soll bis 2034 einen bedeutenden Meilenstein von 268,2 Milliarden US-Dollar erreichen . Dieser Aufschwung ist auf ein Zusammentreffen von Faktoren zurückzuführen, darunter eine erhöhte Nachfrage nach Elektrofahrzeugen (EVs), ein steigendes Interesse der Verbraucher an nachhaltigen Praktiken und eine zunehmende Anwendung von Elektromotoren in Haushalts- und Industriegeräten.

Wichtige Wachstumstreiber:

Die wichtigsten Treiber für den Markt für Elektromotoren sind die steigende Nachfrage nach Haushaltsgeräten und der globale Wandel hin zu nachhaltigen Energielösungen. Mit dem Wachstum der Mittelschicht und der weltweiten Urbanisierung verzeichnen Haushaltsgeräte wie Kühlschränke , Trockner, Staubsauger, Mixer und Mühlen einen Aufschwung, was zu einer höheren Nachfrage nach zuverlässigen und effizienten Elektromotoren führt.

Ein weiterer entscheidender Faktor ist die zunehmende Tendenz zu umweltfreundlichen Fahrzeugen, insbesondere Elektrofahrzeugen (EVs). Regierungen auf der ganzen Welt fördern die Elektromobilität durch Subventionen, Anreize und unterstützende Maßnahmen zur Reduzierung der Kohlenstoffemissionen und Bekämpfung des Klimawandels. Die erheblichen Vorteile von Elektromotoren, wie z. B. höhere Effizienz, geringere Energiekosten und minimale Umweltbelastung, machen sie zu einem integralen Bestandteil der EV-Technologie. Da die Weltgemeinschaft umweltbewusster wird und sich für die Eindämmung der Auswirkungen des Klimawandels einsetzt, wird erwartet, dass die Einführung von EVs sprunghaft ansteigen wird, was wiederum die Nachfrage nach Elektromotoren ankurbelt .

Umweltvorteile und Verbraucherbewusstsein:

Elektromotoren sind für ihre höhere Energieeffizienz im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen Verbrennungsmotoren oder älteren Motortechnologien bekannt. Ihre Fähigkeit, den Energieverbrauch zu optimieren, hilft den Verbrauchern nicht nur bei Kosteneinsparungen, sondern trägt auch zu umfassenderen Umweltzielen bei. Da immer mehr Privatpersonen und Unternehmen nach Lösungen suchen, um ihren CO2-Fußabdruck zu verringern, wird der Einsatz von Elektromotoren in Anwendungen vom Transport bis hin zu Industriemaschinen immer attraktiver.

Das gestiegene Bewusstsein für Nachhaltigkeit und die Notwendigkeit, Treibhausgasemissionen zu reduzieren, hat zu einem Paradigmenwechsel im Verbraucherverhalten geführt. Verbraucher werden empfänglicher für umweltfreundliche Produkte, was den Markt reif für Innovation und Expansion macht. Die kombinierten Vorteile von Energieeinsparungen und Umweltschutz machen Elektromotoren zu einer Schlüsseltechnologie im weltweiten Bemühen um CO2-Neutralität.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Bericht:



Starkes Marktwachstum : Der Markt für Elektromotoren wird voraussichtlich zwischen 2024 und 2034 mit einer prognostizierten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6 % deutlich wachsen und bis 2034 einen geschätzten Wert von 268,2 Milliarden USD erreichen

Bemerkenswertes regionales Wachstum : Die USA werden voraussichtlich mit einer wertbasierten durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 2 % die wichtigsten Märkte anführen , dicht gefolgt von Japan mit 6,0 % und Deutschland mit 5,6 % .

Treiber mit hoher Nachfrage : Das Wachstum wird durch die steigende Nachfrage nach Elektrofahrzeugen und energieeffizienten Haushaltsgeräten sowie einen weltweiten Schwerpunkt auf Nachhaltigkeit und der Reduzierung des CO2-Fußabdrucks vorangetrieben.

Bedeutender Marktwert : Der Markt soll von einem ursprünglich geschätzten Wert von 141,6 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2024 wachsen, was die starke und beständige Expansion der Branche unterstreicht. Beitrag der Schwellenländer : Entwicklungsländer wie Indien und China tragen ebenfalls zum Marktwachstum bei, mit durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsraten von 4 % bzw. 5,3 % , was auf eine zunehmende Verbreitung von Elektromotortechnologien hindeutet.



Brancheneinblicke und Analystenperspektiven:

Branchenanalysten betonen die entscheidende Rolle, die Fortschritte in der Elektromotorentechnologie für ein nachhaltiges Marktwachstum spielen werden. Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI), meint dazu : „Der globale Wandel hin zu Nachhaltigkeit und Energieeffizienz hat ein Umfeld geschaffen, in dem Elektromotorentechnologie unverzichtbar ist. Kontinuierliche Investitionen in Forschung und Entwicklung werden Innovationen vorantreiben, die Motorleistung verbessern und diese Technologien für ein breiteres Publikum zugänglicher und attraktiver machen.“

Darüber hinaus wird der Fokus auf die Entwicklung von Produkten mit geringem Stromverbrauch die Hersteller dazu ermutigen, innovativ zu sein und neue Lösungen zu entwickeln, die sowohl den Bedürfnissen der Verbraucher als auch der Industrie gerecht werden. Verbesserungen der Motoreffizienz werden nicht nur den Automobilsektor unterstützen, sondern auch zum Wachstum intelligenter Geräte und der industriellen Automatisierung beitragen .

Wettbewerbslandschaft:

Der Markt für Elektromotoren ist durch einen starken Wettbewerb zwischen den großen Akteuren gekennzeichnet, die massiv in Forschung und Entwicklung investieren, um an der Spitze zu bleiben. Zu den wichtigsten Unternehmen, die zu diesem dynamischen Markt beitragen, gehören:



Allgemeine Elektrik

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hitachi, Ltd

Nidec Corporation

WEG SA

Siemens AG

ABB-Konzern

Regal Beloit Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Elektro-Großhandel

Hyosung Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

East West Manufacturing, LLC Hyundai Electric Co. Ltd



Diese Branchenführer konzentrieren sich auf Fusionen, Übernahmen und Partnerschaften, um ihren Marktanteil und ihre technologischen Fähigkeiten zu steigern. Angesichts der zunehmenden Wettbewerbsintensität sind strategische Kooperationen und Innovationen der Schlüssel zum Erhalt einer starken Marktposition.

Zukunftsaussichten:

Der Wachstumstrend des Marktes wird durch staatliche Maßnahmen zur Förderung von Elektrofahrzeugen und erneuerbaren Energiequellen unterstützt. Darüber hinaus werden die Entwicklung intelligenter Stromnetze und Fortschritte in der Automatisierung eine wichtige Rolle bei der Steigerung der Nachfrage nach modernen Elektromotoren spielen.

Da die globalen Marktführer in technologische Fortschritte investieren, wird die Branche voraussichtlich eine Vielzahl neuer Produkte erleben, die den vielfältigen Bedürfnissen von Verbrauchern und Industrieunternehmen gerecht werden. Diese Innovationen werden den Markt weiter stärken und ein nachhaltiges Wachstum sowie die kontinuierliche Entwicklung umweltfreundlicher Technologien sicherstellen.

Elektromotor Marktsegmentierungsanalyse:

Nach Leistungsabgabe:



<1 PS

1-5 PS

5-10 PS

10-20 PS

20-50 PS

50-100 PS

100-300 PS

300-500 PS Über 500 PS



Nach Produkttyp:



Wechselstrommotor Gleichstrommotor

Nach Anwendung:



Pumps

Fans

Laufwerke

Kompressoren

Allgemeine Maschinen

Zentrifugalmaschinen

Schleifmaschinen

Extruder

Robotik Sonstiges

Nach Endverbrauchsbranche:



Industrie

Wohnen

Klima- und Kältetechnik

Medizin

Kommunale Wasseraufbereitung

Transport Sonstiges



Nach Region:



Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Westeuropa

Osteuropa

Ostasien

Südasien und Pazifik Naher Osten und Afrika



Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

The global large synchronous motor market revenue is estimated to reach USD 11.4 Billion in 2033, recording a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The global motor winding repair service market size is forecasted to grow at 5% from 2022 to 2032.

The global motor generator set market share is estimated to surge beyond USD 4.5 Billion by 2033 end.

The global heat recovery steam generator market valuation is anticipated to exceed USD 2.03 Billion by 2033.

The global gasoline generator market value is forecasted to surpass USD 994.6 Million by the end of 2029.

The global woodworking circular saw blades sales are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2029.

The global modular energy control system industry is estimated to be valued at USD 8.2 Billion by 2032.

The global aircraft sequencing system market analysis suggests that the industry is likely to hold a valuation of USD 10.94 Billion by 2032.

The global mini cranes demand to grow significantly at a CAGR of 6.0% during forecast period 2023 to 2033.

The global modular energy control system industry is estimated to be valued at USD 8.2 Billion by 2032.

