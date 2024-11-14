Poor Mentality: BJP Slams Kanhaiya Kumar Over Remarks On Fadnavis' Wife

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson R.P. Singh on Thursday condemned leader Kanhaiya Kumar over his objectionable remarks on Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife during election campaign and called it a reflection of his and party's "poor mentality."

"After entering politics, Kanhaiya Kumar is commenting on personal family matters which includes someone's wife, sister or daughters. It reveals a poor mentality of the Congress party,” said R.P. Singh.

The BJP leader further accused Kanhaiya Kumar of hypocrisy, stating that he has no right to speak about protecting the Constitution when he once supported 'tukde-tukde' gang and their dangerous agenda of dividing the nation.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also took strong exception to Kumar's remarks. Terming it inappropriate and uncalled for, he demanded that the Congress leader publicly issues an apology.

“In today's world, women are progressing in all fields. His comments are unacceptable, and he should apologise,” Nirupam said.

Kanhaiya made the comments while firing salvo at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his 'dharma yudh' call to counter 'vote jihad' in the poll-bound state. Accusing the BJP heavyweight of propagating divisive rhetoric, Kanhaiya said that the job of saving 'dharma' shouldn't be responsibility of everyone and not get relegated to a select few.

"If this is a 'dharma yudh' (religious war), then you should question every leader who gives sermons on saving your religion. Ask them if their children will also join in the fight to save religion. How is this possible that we take up the task of saving our religion while their children go abroad to study in institutions like Oxford and Harvard?,” said Kanhaiya Kumar addressing a public rally in Nagpur on Wednesday night.

“We all have to save the religion. How is it possible that public be made responsible for saving the religion, while the Deputy Chief Minister's wife keeps making reels on Instagram?" Kanhaiya Kumar had further said, drawing scathing criticism from the BJP.