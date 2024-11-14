HATE ME LOVE ME® Announces Black Week Fragrance Discounts In Celebration Of European Perfumery Artistry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HATE ME LOVE ME® Perfume Collection: Dive into the world of bold European fragrances that invite you to explore your dark side. Each scent, crafted with artful precision, captures the allure and intensity of individuality.

Special offers on luxury fragrances available from November 15 to 30, including creations by renowned perfumer Mike Arens.

- Mike ArensZURICH, ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As winter approaches and nights grow longer, HATE ME LOVE ME® is set to launch its Black Week campaign, offering unique opportunities for fragrance enthusiasts to experience the rich tradition of European perfumery. The campaign titled "Everyone has a dark side" invites exploration into the sophisticated and mysterious world of scent.Details of the Offer:The company will offer a 15% discount on any single fragrance purchase and 40% off for customers buying two or more fragrances . These special rates will be available from November 15 through November 30, aiming to introduce more people to the artistry of perfumes crafted by Mike Arens, who is celebrated for his innovative and often provocative scent creations.Artisanal Exploration Enhanced:In addition to the discounts, HATE ME LOVE ME® will provide a complimentary sample with each order, encouraging customers to explore the complexity and depth of its fragrances without immediate commitment. Free shipping will also be included to ensure a seamless purchasing experience.Insight from Mike Arens and Lukas Ebster:"The move to Zurich has infused our creative processes with new vigor, inspiring a range of exciting new fragrance developments," says Mike Arens, master perfumer. Lukas Ebster, co-founder, adds, "As we craft these new scents, we're eager to give our customers a taste of our evolving collection through these exceptional Black Week offers."Looking Ahead: HATE ME LOVE ME® is excited to preview that new fragrances are currently under development, with anticipated releases in the coming months. These new offerings are designed to captivate and enchant, reflecting the brand's commitment to excellence and innovation in perfumery.About HATE ME LOVE ME®: HATE ME LOVE ME® is a purveyor of bold and artistic perfumes, each crafted to reflect the compelling nature of its wearer. The brand's philosophy encourages individuals to embrace their unique stories through scent.For more information, please visit hatemeloveme .comHATE ME LOVE ME®● Eau de Parfum● 100 ml/3.4 fl. oz.● Vegan & Cruelty-Free● Made in Germany● Perfumer Mike Arens, Zurich (Switzerland)● Since 2021● Available at hatemeloveme & pafory● International Shipping

Ingrid Wildenstein

EA Ventures GmbH

+41767731248 ext.

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.