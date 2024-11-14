From The Tax Law Offices Of David W. Klasing - Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Fraudulently Evading Collection Of Over $1.7 Million In Federal Taxes

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a Department of Justice press release, a Florida man recently pleaded guilty to charges related to evading the payment of more than $1.7 million in taxes owed for tax years 2004 through 2014. This case highlights the potentially life-altering consequences of failing to follow federal or state tax laws.

Defendant Concealed Income and Assets to Evade Tax Payments

Court records reveal that David Fletcher, of Deltona, Florida, owned and operated several furniture liquidation businesses, including Century Liquidators. For tax years 2004 through 2013, Fletcher admitted that he did not file his federal income tax returns or pay the taxes that he otherwise owed. After conducting an examination, the IRS assessed approximately $1.7 million in taxes, interest, and penalties against him.

To fraudulently evade the collection of the taxes and penalties assessed, Fletcher took steps to conceal his income and assets from the Service. He used nominees to hide his purchases of luxury vehicles, including Rolls Royces. The defendant also filed additional false income tax returns that understated his income. When interviewed by an IRS agent about his income-producing activity, he lied about the amount of income he actually earned.

The defendant will be sentenced at a later date. In addition to a potential federal prison sentence, he may be ordered to serve a period of supervised release. Lastly, he may be ordered to pay restitution to the IRS, representing the amount of tax loss that he caused.

The Importance of Addressing Tax Issues with Legal Assistance

The case of the defendant above demonstrates the serious repercussions of intentionally evading the assessment or collection or federal or state taxes, including potential imprisonment and substantial financial penalties.

