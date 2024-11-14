Matrix To Present Cutting-Edge Security Solutions For Railway Infrastructure At Innorail 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lucknow, 13th November 2024: Matrix, a pioneering Indian provider, is set to exhibit its state-of-the-art security solutions at Inno Rail 2024. The event, scheduled from November 28 to 30 at the RDSO Ground in Lucknow, will see Matrix at Booth No. 81, where it will display a range of solutions designed specifically for the rail and sectors.



India's First RDSO 6.0-Compliant Cameras

Matrix is the first Indian company to offer RDSO 6.0-compliant network cameras, aligning with the strict cybersecurity requirements of Indian Railways. Certified by the STQC lab in Delhi, these cameras adhere to OWASP ASVS 4.0 L2 standards to safeguard sensitive passenger information during transmission and storage. This compliance reinforces Matrix's commitment to delivering secure, reliable solutions.



Showcasing Ruggedized IP Cameras for Rail and Roadway Security

Matrix will highlight its EN50155-compliant Ruggedized IP Cameras, engineered to withstand the challenging conditions of roadways and railways. With anti-vibration and shock-resistant features, these cameras provide superior video quality even in low-light settings and capture high-speed images in transit, meeting the dynamic surveillance needs of the transport industry.



Compact, High-Capacity 4-Channel NVRs

Matrix is bringing its compact 4-Channel Network Video Recorders (NVRs) to InnoRail, offering up to 10TB of storage capacity. Built with a fanless, ventless design, these NVRs are resistant to dust and mechanical wear, reducing the risk of malfunctions and prolonging their operational life.



Cyber-Secure Video Management for Railways

Matrix Video Management Software (VMS) offers Indian Railways a robust solution to safeguard critical video data, designed to address the unique security requirements of railway operations. Equipped to shield against OWASP's Top 10 Desktop Security Risks and certified by STQC, this cyber-secure VMS ensures that all data remains protected throughout its lifecycle. Ideal for high-traffic rail environments, Matrix VMS offers centralized control over surveillance systems across stations, depots, and control rooms, enhancing security with a streamlined, reliable approach to video data management for railway assets.



COSEC ARGO FACE is a high-performance door controller designed for railway stations and other critical infrastructure. Utilizing high-speed face recognition technology, this device ensures swift and secure access, supporting the management of up to 50,000 personnel with identification speeds under 0.5 seconds. With Adaptive Face Recognition, Face Liveness Detection, and Mask Compulsion features, Matrix COSEC ARGO FACE meets the unique security needs of rail facilities, reducing the risk of unauthorized access to sensitive areas such as control rooms, administrative offices, and secure zones.



In workforce management, Matrix presents COSEC VEGA, a cutting-edge AADHAAR-enabled biometric attendance solution tailored for Indian Railways. Registered on the AEBAS server, the COSEC VEGA allows for secure, rapid verification of rail personnel through smart card and fingerprint authentication within 1.5 seconds. Designed to improve attendance tracking and streamline shift management, COSEC VEGA enhances productivity and accountability across railway departments while offering a secure, scalable solution for government and public-sector attendance needs.



Telecom Solutions for Seamless Railway Communication

Matrix's telecom solutions, including IP-PBX systems, Unified Communication servers, and VoIP gateways, bring resilient, scalable communication infrastructure to Indian Railways. Engineered to support the demands of large railway networks, these telecom solutions ensure uninterrupted communication across vast operational territories. From command centers to station offices and maintenance units, Matrix's reliable telecom offerings enable seamless coordination, contributing to efficient and safe rail operations by improving real-time communication for critical railway functions.

Company :-Matrix Comsec

User :- Mary Thomas

Email :...