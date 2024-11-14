Legacy Youth Zone Seeks Donations Of Nail Kit Supplies To Support Career-Building And Wellbeing For Local Youth
11/14/2024 5:09:23 AM
Empowering Young People to Start Careers in health and Beauty While Fostering Self-Care and Wellbeing
Following a successful partnership with Nails By Mets, Legacy Youth Zone Croydon, is excited to announce a new initiative within its Health and Wellbeing programme, aimed at providing young people with the tools they need to explore careers in health and beauty while also promoting personal wellbeing.
Legacy Youth Zone is a vibrant space dedicated to supporting young people's growth, well-being, and development. By offering hands-on career experience and a range of activities-from creative arts and sports to mental health and wellbeing programs-we help youth unlock their potential and explore their passions in a safe, supportive environment.
To support this initiative, we are seeking donations of nail kit supplies from the community, local businesses, and organisations to help equip young people with essential health and beauty skills and foster self-confidence.
By creating a dedicated space for beauty and nail care, Legacy Youth Zone will give young people hands-on experience in the beauty industry-offering valuable insights into career pathways, training in professional techniques, and encouraging self-care practices.
How You Can Help:
We are looking for donations of the following new or gently used nail care supplies:
Nail Polishes Press-On Nails Aprons Nail Files Top coat / Base coat Cuticle Oil Lotions Nail Art Brushes and Dotting Tools Drying Lamp/Fan Nails Wipes/Cotton Pads Hand Wash and Sanitisers Any furniture (chairs, stools, nail lamps, trolleys)
Your contributions will enable young people to gain foundational skills that could inspire them to pursue careers in health and beauty while enhancing their confidence and self-expression.
Contact Information:
If you would like to support this initiative through donations or would like to discuss partnership opportunities, please contact:
Fundraising Team - ...
Phone: 020 3976 9990
Help us inspire the next generation of health and beauty professionals and make a positive impact on young lives. Thank you for your support!
