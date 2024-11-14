JBS Profit Soars 571%, Rewards Shareholders With R$2.2 Billion Dividend Payout

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) JBS, the world's largest meat processor, has reported a remarkable turnaround in the third quarter of 2024. The company's net skyrocketed to R$3.84 billion ($673.7 million), marking a 571% increase from the previous year.



This surge reflects JBS's ability to navigate complex global markets and capitalize on changing consumer demands. The company's net revenue reached a record R$110.5 billion ($19.4 billion), growing by 21% year-over-year.



This growth stems from JBS's diverse portfolio and strategic positioning. The meat giant's adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant boost, rising to R$11.94 billion ($2.1 billion), a 120.7% increase from 2023.



JBS's Brazilian operations played a crucial role in this financial upswing. Seara, the company's Brazilian poultry and pork division, increased its revenue by 19% to R$12.2 billion ($2.1 billion).



The division's success highlights the growing demand for protein in emerging markets. Meanwhile, JBS Brazil, focusing on beef production, saw a 25% revenue increase to R$18 billion ($3.2 billion).







This growth underscores the strength of Brazil's livestock industry and JBS's efficient supply chain management. The company's ability to adapt to market conditions has proven vital in maintaining profitability.

JBS's Performance and Strategic Financial Moves

However, JBS faced challenges in its North American beef operations. Despite a 20.5% revenue increase to R$35 billion ($6.1 billion), the division's EBITDA margin remained low at 1.9%.



This situation reflects the ongoing difficulties in the U.S. beef market, including high cattle prices and shifting consumer preferences. The company's global diversification strategy has paid off.



Pilgrim's Pride, JBS's U.S.-based poultry subsidiary, saw a 19.5% revenue increase to R$25.4 billion ($4.5 billion). JBS USA Pork also performed well, with revenue up 14.5% to R$11.3 billion ($2 billion).



JBS's financial health has improved significantly. The company reduced its net debt by $1 billion to $13.7 billion. This debt reduction, coupled with increased profitability, has improved JBS's leverage ratio from 2.77x to 2.15x.



This stronger financial position gives JBS more flexibility for future investments and market expansion. The company 's success has allowed it to reward shareholders.



JBS approved R$2.2 billion ($386 million) in interim dividends, translating to R$1.00 per share. This move demonstrates the company's commitment to creating shareholder value while maintaining a strong financial foundation.



Looking ahead, JBS has updated its 2024 guidance, projecting revenue of R$411.8 billion ($72.2 billion) and EBITDA between R$37-38.1 billion ($6.5-6.7 billion). These projections reflect the company's cautious optimism about future market conditions.

