Cryptonewsbreaks IBN, CCW To Showcase Future Of Finance For Upcoming Benzinga Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) InvestorBrandNetwork

(“IBN”) and

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”), two of the 60+ brands under IBN, today announced their engagement as official partners for the upcoming

Future of Digital Assets '24 . Organized by Benzinga, the event is slated to be held at Convene Brookfield Place in New York City on Nov. 19, 2024. The exclusive one-day conference for digital asset and traditional finance thought leaders offers exceptional networking opportunities and in-depth discussions on the future of finance. Attendees will glean insight on groundbreaking opportunities, engage with over 1,000 capital market leaders, and experience the latest advancements in alternative asset classes.

“We are thrilled to host the Future of Digital Assets conference in November 2024,” said Jason Raznick, founder of Benzinga.“IBN and CCW bring invaluable strategic communications and social media expertise, helping us extend the event's reach. We look forward to a successful collaboration with the dedicated teams at IBN and CCW.”

To view the full press release, visit



CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN