(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2022, North America led the global polymer emulsion market, holding the largest share of revenue. The region's is expected to see significant growth, largely driven by the expansion of the automotive sector. Automakers in North America are accelerating vehicle production to meet increasing consumer demand, boosting regional demand for polymer emulsions.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polymer emulsion market is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period by exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2032. The global market reached a valuation of USD 23,867.2 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to top a valuation of USD 43,147.5 Million by the end of the forecast period. According to Future Market Insights' historical analysis, the global polymer emulsion market recorded a stable CAGR of 4.7% from 2015 to 2021. The paints & coating, and paper industry, in particular, has seen significant growth in its customer base.



The process of combining two liquids with different densities is known as an emulsion (oil-water). During the process of emulsion polymerization, a monomer is emulsified in the presence of water and a surfactant, particularly sodium stearate, to create a polymer emulsion. Furthermore, a procedure known as polymer emulsion synthesis yields polymers with high molecular weight and extremely low volatile organic components. Products made from polymer emulsions based on polyvinyl acetate have a considerable impact on the adhesive, paint, and coatings industries.

Styrene, acrylonitrile, butadiene, acrylate ester, and methacrylate ester are the monomers that are most frequently employed in the emulsion polymerization process. Specialty chemicals including offset inks, adhesives, paper & paperboards, paints and coatings, textiles, and construction chemicals are produced using polymer emulsions, which are specialty polymers. In order to efficiently prevent garments from being damaged and to preserve the packaging's visual appeal, the polymer emulsion coating lends paper resistance to oil and grease. The rising application of Polymer Emulsion in various industries and the increasing awareness about eco-friendly products drive the market for polymer emulsion.

Report Highlights

It has been predicted that emulsions made up of bio-based polymers and water are likely to offer tremendous development prospects. Over the forecast period, rising consumer awareness of green construction is expected to fuel demand globally.

According to FMI Analysis, the automotive industry is predicted to bolster the demand for polymer emulsions since it is utilized in LASD coatings and can be tailored for flexibility, adhesion, and filler content.

Another excellent feature for manufacturers is that they attach to metal components without difficulty. Utilizing polymer emulsions has additional benefits, such as less expensive application and improved consistency and repeatability of placement.

"The polymer emulsion market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by the global shift towards sustainable and low-VOC products. With increasing regulatory pressure on emissions and the need for eco-friendly alternatives in paints, coatings, adhesives, and textiles, manufacturers are intensifying R&D efforts to develop innovative, high-performance polymer emulsions. Emerging economies are particularly vital to this expansion, as rapid urbanization and infrastructure development increase demand for these materials. Moving forward, companies that focus on sustainability and technology-driven enhancements will likely capture a competitive advantage in this evolving landscape," says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Discover Detailed Findings in the Complete Report!

Growth Drivers of the Polymer Emulsion Market



Growing Demand in Paints & Coatings Industry : Increasing construction activities, especially in emerging economies, are driving demand for polymer emulsions in paints and coatings applications .

Environmental Regulations Favoring Water-Based Emulsions : Stricter environmental regulations are encouraging the use of water-based, low-VOC polymer emulsions over solvent-based alternatives.

Rising Demand in Automotive Sector : Polymer emulsions are increasingly used in automotive coatings , adhesives, and sealants due to their durability, enhancing their market demand.

Expanding Textile and Fabric Industry : Polymer emulsions are widely used in textile finishing processes, including waterproofing and fabric coating, driven by rising consumer demand for high-quality, durable textiles.

Growth in Adhesives & Sealants Market : Polymer emulsions are commonly used in adhesive and sealant formulations, which are in demand across packaging, construction, and automotive industries.

Innovations in Bio-Based Polymer Emulsions : Increasing research and development in bio-based polymer emulsions are meeting the demand for eco-friendly products, contributing to market growth.

Urbanization and Infrastructure Development : Rapid urbanization and government investments in infrastructure across various regions are fueling the need for emulsion-based products in construction applications. Cost-Effectiveness and Efficiency : Polymer emulsions offer advantages such as low processing costs, quick drying times, and minimal health risks, making them a preferred choice in various applications.

Recent Developments

The development of paints and coatings consisting of low VOC content or simply no VOCs is likely to be supported by the movement in consumer preference toward the use of environmentally friendly paints and coatings and the favorable regulatory environment.

High molecular weight polymers combined with negligible viscosity are created using the emulsion polymerization process. However, polymers can also be customized based on how they will be used.

Styrene-butadiene polymer emulsions are used to formulate these coatings. This is attributed to its ability to accommodate high filler loadings, compatibility with anti-corrosion pigments, and its range of strength and flexibility to meet the demands of harsh operating environments. With all these above-mentioned facts it is expected that growth in the automotive industry drives the demand for polymer emulsion.

-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="600" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c83d8c04-f730-4f0d-8485-98f62302d125/polymer-emulsion-market.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Polymer Emulsion Market.png" width="600" />

Competitive Landscape

To efficiently meet the rising industrial demand for polymer emulsion applications within the end-use industries, it comprises building & construction, chemicals, automotive, and textile & coatings, among many others.

Furthermore, market participants are constantly improving the production process and formulations to increase their global footprint and better position themselves to take advantage of the burgeoning market opportunity, some major companies in the market are engaging in mergers and acquisitions, and new entrants to the sector are also doing the same.

In February 2022, One of the leading market players, BASF industries developed a unique polymer architecture with innovative cross-linking capabilities with ultra-low-VOC coating formula.

Polymer Emulsion Market Top Players



Asahi Kasei

Financiera Maderera

Wacker Chemie

Trinseo

BASF

Celanese

OMillionova Solutions

Arkema

DIC

BATF Industrial

Nuplex DSM

More Insights into the Polymer Emulsion Market

The North American region is anticipated to dominate the global polymer emulsion market over the valuation period. The region held the majority of shares in global revenue in 2022. The size of the North American polymer emulsion industry is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Regional demand is primarily driven by widespread expansion in the automotive sector. Automakers in the region are rapidly ramping up vehicle production to meet rising consumer demand.

Market Segmentation



By Product Type:



Acrylic

Styrene Butadiene Latex

Vinyl Acetate Polymers

Polyurethane Dispersions Others (hybrid epoxy, silicon etc.)



By Application:



Adhesive & Sealants

Paints & Coatings

Paper & Paperboard Others

By End-Use Industry:



Building & Construction

Chemicals

Automotive

Textile & Coatings Others



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia Pacific

East Asia Middle East & Africa

Old Source:

German Translation:

Es wird erwartet, dass der globale Markt für Polymeremulsionen im Prognosezeitraum lukrative Wachstumschancen schaffen wird, indem er von 2022 bis 2032 eine CAGR von 6,1 % aufweist. Der Weltmarkt erreichte im Jahr 2022 eine Bewertung von 23.867,2 Mio. USD und wird voraussichtlich bis zum Ende des Prognosezeitraums eine Bewertung von 43.147,5 Mio. USD erreichen. Laut der historischen Analyse von Future Market Insights verzeichnete der globale Markt für Polymeremulsionen von 2015 bis 2021 eine stabile CAGR von 4,7 %. Vor allem die Farben- und Lackindustrie sowie die Papierindustrie verzeichneten einen deutlichen Zuwachs an Kunden.

Der Prozess der Kombination von zwei Flüssigkeiten mit unterschiedlicher Dichte wird als Emulsion (Öl-Wasser) bezeichnet. Während des Prozesses der Emulsionspolymerisation wird ein Monomer in Gegenwart von Wasser und einem Tensid, insbesondere Natriumstearat, emulgiert, um eine Polymeremulsion zu erzeugen. Darüber hinaus liefert ein Verfahren, das als Polymeremulsionssynthese bekannt ist, Polymere mit hohem Molekulargewicht und extrem niedrigen flüchtigen organischen Bestandteilen. Produkte aus Polymeremulsionen auf Basis von Polyvinylacetat haben einen erheblichen Einfluss auf die Klebstoff-, Farben- und Lackindustrie.

Styrol, Acrylnitril, Butadien, Acrylatester und Methacrylatester sind die Monomere, die am häufigsten im Emulsionspolymerisationsprozess eingesetzt werden. Spezialchemikalien wie Offsetdruckfarben, Klebstoffe, Papier und Pappe, Farben und Lacke, Textilien und Bauchemikalien werden unter Verwendung von Polymeremulsionen, bei denen es sich um Spezialpolymere handelt, hergestellt. Um Beschädigungen der Kleidungsstücke effizient zu verhindern und die Optik der Verpackung zu erhalten, verleiht die Polymeremulsionsbeschichtung dem Papier Beständigkeit gegen Öl und Fett. Die zunehmende Anwendung von Polymeremulsionen in verschiedenen Branchen und das zunehmende Bewusstsein für umweltfreundliche Produkte treiben den Markt für Polymeremulsionen voran.

Höhepunkte des Berichts

Es wird prognostiziert, dass Emulsionen aus biobasierten Polymeren und Wasser enorme Entwicklungsperspektiven bieten dürften. Im Prognosezeitraum wird erwartet, dass das steigende Bewusstsein der Verbraucher für umweltfreundliches Bauen die Nachfrage weltweit ankurbeln wird.

Laut FMI Analysis wird prognostiziert, dass die Automobilindustrie die Nachfrage nach Polymeremulsionen ankurbeln wird, da sie in LASD-Beschichtungen verwendet werden und auf Flexibilität, Haftung und Füllstoffgehalt zugeschnitten werden können.

Ein weiteres hervorragendes Merkmal für Hersteller ist, dass sie problemlos an Metallbauteilen befestigt werden können. Die Verwendung von Polymeremulsionen hat zusätzliche Vorteile, wie z. B. eine kostengünstigere Anwendung und eine verbesserte Konsistenz und Wiederholbarkeit der Platzierung.

"Der Markt für Polymeremulsionen verzeichnet ein robustes Wachstum, das durch den weltweiten Trend hin zu nachhaltigen Produkten mit niedrigem VOC-Gehalt angetrieben wird. Angesichts des zunehmenden regulatorischen Drucks auf Emissionen und des Bedarfs an umweltfreundlichen Alternativen bei Farben, Beschichtungen, Klebstoffen und Textilien verstärken die Hersteller ihre Forschungs- und Entwicklungsanstrengungen zur Entwicklung innovativer, leistungsstarker Polymeremulsionen. Schwellenländer sind für diese Expansion besonders wichtig, da die rasche Urbanisierung und Infrastrukturentwicklung die Nachfrage nach diesen Materialien erhöhen. Unternehmen, die sich auf Nachhaltigkeit und technologiegetriebene Verbesserungen konzentrieren, werden in diesem sich entwickelnden Umfeld wahrscheinlich einen Wettbewerbsvorteil erlangen", sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Wachstumstreiber des Marktes für Polymeremulsionen



Wachsende Nachfrage in der Farben- und Lackindustrie : Zunehmende Bautätigkeiten, insbesondere in Schwellenländern, treiben die Nachfrage nach Polymeremulsionen in Farben- und Lackanwendungen an.

Umweltvorschriften zugunsten wasserbasierter Emulsionen : Strengere Umweltvorschriften fördern die Verwendung von wasserbasierten, VOC-armen Polymeremulsionen gegenüber lösungsmittelbasierten Alternativen.

Steigende Nachfrage im Automobilsektor : Polymeremulsionen werden aufgrund ihrer Haltbarkeit zunehmend in Automobillacken, Kleb- und Dichtstoffen verwendet, was die Marktnachfrage erhöht.

Expandierende Textil- und Gewebeindustrie : Polymeremulsionen werden häufig in Textilveredelungsprozessen eingesetzt, einschließlich Imprägnierung und Gewebebeschichtung, angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach hochwertigen, langlebigen Textilien.

Wachstum auf dem Markt für Kleb- und Dichtstoffe : Polymeremulsionen werden häufig in Kleb- und Dichtstoffformulierungen verwendet, die in der Verpackungs-, Bau- und Automobilindustrie gefragt sind.

Innovationen bei biobasierten Polymeremulsionen : Zunehmende Forschung und Entwicklung bei biobasierten Polymeremulsionen erfüllen die Nachfrage nach umweltfreundlichen Produkten und tragen zum Marktwachstum bei.

Urbanisierung und Infrastrukturentwicklung : Die rasche Urbanisierung und staatliche Investitionen in die Infrastruktur in verschiedenen Regionen erhöhen den Bedarf an emulsionsbasierten Produkten in Bauanwendungen. Kosteneffizienz und Effizienz : Polymeremulsionen bieten Vorteile wie niedrige Verarbeitungskosten, schnelle Trocknungszeiten und minimale Gesundheitsrisiken, was sie zu einer bevorzugten Wahl in verschiedenen Anwendungen macht.

Jüngste Entwicklungen

Die Entwicklung von Farben und Lacken, die einen geringen VOC-Gehalt oder einfach keine VOCs enthalten, dürfte durch die Verlagerung der Verbraucherpräferenz hin zur Verwendung umweltfreundlicher Farben und Lacke und das günstige regulatorische Umfeld unterstützt werden.

Polymere mit hohem Molekulargewicht in Kombination mit vernachlässigbarer Viskosität werden durch das Emulsionspolymerisationsverfahren hergestellt. Polymere können jedoch auch je nach ihrer Verwendung angepasst werden.

Zur Formulierung dieser Beschichtungen werden Styrol-Butadien-Polymeremulsionen verwendet. Dies wird auf seine Fähigkeit zurückgeführt, hohe Füllstoffbelastungen zu bewältigen, die Kompatibilität mit Korrosionsschutzpigmenten und seine Bandbreite an Festigkeit und Flexibilität, um den Anforderungen rauer Betriebsumgebungen gerecht zu werden. Mit all diesen oben genannten Fakten ist zu erwarten, dass das Wachstum in der Automobilindustrie die Nachfrage nach Polymeremulsionen antreibt.

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Um die steigende industrielle Nachfrage nach Polymeremulsionsanwendungen in der Endverbrauchsindustrie effizient zu befriedigen, umfasst es unter anderem die Bereiche Bauwesen, Chemie, Automobil sowie Textil und Beschichtungen.

Darüber hinaus verbessern die Marktteilnehmer ständig den Produktionsprozess und die Formulierungen, um ihre globale Präsenz zu vergrößern und sich besser zu positionieren, um die aufkeimenden Marktchancen zu nutzen, einige große Unternehmen auf dem Markt beteiligen sich an Fusionen und Übernahmen, und neue Marktteilnehmer in diesem Sektor tun dasselbe Gleiches.

Im Februar 2022 entwickelte BASF Industries, einer der führenden Marktteilnehmer, eine einzigartige Polymerarchitektur mit innovativen Vernetzungsmöglichkeiten mit einer extrem VOC-armen Beschichtungsformel.

Top-Player auf dem Markt für Polymeremulsionen

· Asahi Kasei

· Financiera Maderera

· Wacker Chemie

· Trinseo

· BASF GmbH

· Celanese

· OMillionova-Lösungen

· Arkema

· DIC

· BATF Industrie

· Nuplex

· DSM

Weitere Einblicke in den Markt für Polymeremulsionen

Es wird erwartet, dass die Region Nordamerika den globalen Markt für Polymeremulsionen im Bewertungszeitraum dominieren wird. Die Region hielt im Jahr 2022 die Mehrheit der Anteile am weltweiten Umsatz. Es wird erwartet, dass die Größe der nordamerikanischen Polymeremulsionsindustrie in den kommenden Jahren erheblich wachsen wird.

Die regionale Nachfrage wird vor allem durch die flächendeckende Expansion im Automobilsektor getrieben. Die Automobilhersteller in der Region fahren die Fahrzeugproduktion schnell hoch, um der steigenden Verbrauchernachfrage gerecht zu werden.

Marktaufteilung



Nach Produkttyp:



Acryl

Styrol-Butadien-Latex

Vinylacetat-Polymere

Polyurethan-Dispersionen Sonstiges (Hybrid-Epoxid, Silikon usw.)



Nach Anwendung:



Kleb- und Dichtstoffe

Farben & Lacke

Papier & Pappe Andere

Nach Endverbraucherindustrie:



Bauwesen und Konstruktion

Chemikalien

Selbstfahrend

Textilien & Beschichtungen Andere



Nach Region:



Nordamerika

Lateinamerika

Europa

Südasien-Pazifik

Ostasien Naher Osten & Afrika

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

The Polymer Concrete Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 1,518 million by 2034, growing at a moderate CAGR of 7.9%.

The polymer coated fabrics industry is projected to reach USD 35,835.30 million by 2033.

Overall demand for shape memory polymers is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around USD 3.5 Billion by 2032.

The acrylic polymer market is projected to show solid growth from 2024 to 2034, with a CAGR of 5.7%. By 2034, the size of the market is expected to reach USD 1,200 million.

The global construction polymer market is projected to attain a valuation of USD 244.7 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 472.4 billion by 2033 while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The demand for sulfone polymers globally is projected to grow at 5.0% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

The global market for bioresorbable polymers is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth, with projections indicating that it surpasses the value of USD 1,399.4 million by the year 2023.

The market value of the advanced polymer composites is anticipated to surpass a valuation of USD 19.73 Billion by the year 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Sales of biodegradable polymers are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.3% through 2033.

Over the assessment period from 2023 to 2033, the global Biocompatible Polymers market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%, resulting in a market size of USD 1847.7 Million by the end of 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:



Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube