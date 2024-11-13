Sybiha Meets With Lammy In Brussels To Coordinate Work During UK Presidency Of UNSC
Date
11/13/2024 7:16:19 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ministers for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the UK, Andrii Sybiha and David Lammy, coordinated steps during the UK presidency of the UN Security Council.
This was announced by the head of Ukrainian diplomacy on X, Ukrinform reports.
"Pleased to meet with my UK colleague and friend David Lammy in Brussels to reaffirm the strength of the Ukraine-UK strategic partnership. We appreciate the UK's leadership in supporting Ukraine. Coordinated our next steps during the UK's Presidency of the UN Security Council," Sybiha said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, is visiting Brussels for bilateral negotiations with high-ranking officials from the EU and NATO.
In the Belgian capital, he also met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken .
Photo: Andrii Sybiha/X
