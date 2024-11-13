Reviving The Dragon: Tax Reforms Target China’S Housing Slump

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's has introduced new tax incentives to revive its ailing property sector. The move comes as the world's second-largest grapples with a prolonged downturn.



These measures aim to boost demand and ease pressures on developers. The Chinese Finance announced the changes on November 13, 2024. They will take effect from December 1, 2024.



The new policies expand the eligibility for the 1% deed tax rate to larger apartments. This now applies to homes up to 140 square meters, up from 90 square meters previously.



Additionally, the government has reduced the minimum pre-collection rate for land value-added tax . This rate will decrease by 0.5 percentage points across all regions.



Homeowners will also benefit from VAT exemptions when selling properties owned for two years or more. These tax incentives form part of a broader economic strategy. China 's property market has been in decline since 2021.







It has become a significant drag on the country's overall economic performance. The sector traditionally accounts for about a quarter of China's GDP. Major developers like Evergrande and Country Garden face severe financial difficulties.



Their combined bad debts exceed $500 billion. This has led to numerous unfinished housing projects. Consumer confidence has eroded as a result, further depressing the market.

Stabilizing China's Property Market

The government has implemented other measures to stabilize the property market. These include lowering mortgage rates and reducing down payment requirements for second homes.



A loan program has also been introduced to convert unsold homes into affordable housing. Despite these efforts, the market's recovery remains uncertain.



Moody's Ratings suggests the decline in national contracted sales may narrow over the next 12-18 months. However, homebuyer sentiment continues to be impaired by slowing economic growth and project completion concerns.



Some analysts predict property prices in China may stabilize by late 2025. They expect a potential average rise of 2% two years later. The effectiveness of these measures in halting sales declines remains to be seen.



China's approach to this economic challenge will be crucial. The government must balance stimulating the property sector with avoiding excessive speculation and debt.



This balancing act will significantly impact the country's overall economic stability and growth prospects. The property sector's struggles reflect broader economic challenges in China.



The government's interventions highlight the delicate balance between market forces and state control. As China navigates these issues, the global economy watches closely, given China's significant role in world markets.

