(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The global military robots market

size is estimated to grow by USD 8.62 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about

8.51% during the forecast period. Strengthening of border surveillance and patrolling

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

development of multi-mission robots.

However,

increased skepticism toward automated weapons systems poses a challenge market players include AeroVironment Inc., Applied Research Associates Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Bayonet Ocean Vehicles, Cobham Ltd., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., General Robotics

Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Milanion Ltd, M-Tecks Robotics, Northrop Grumman Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Robo-Team Defense Ltd., Saab AB, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thales Group. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global military robots market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Military Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period - Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 8616.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.67 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Russia, India, and Germany Key companies profiled AeroVironment Inc., Applied Research Associates Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Bayonet Ocean Vehicles, Cobham Ltd., Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., General Robotics

Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Milanion Ltd, M-Tecks Robotics, Northrop Grumman Corp., QinetiQ Ltd., Robo-Team Defense Ltd., Saab AB, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thales Group

Market Driver

The Military Robots Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for autonomous systems in defense applications. Robots are being used for various tasks such as bomb disposal, reconnaissance, and logistics support. Key players in this market include iRobot, Northrop Grumman, and Boston Dynamics. The market's growth is driven by advancements in technology, rising military budgets, and the need for enhanced security. Companies are investing in research and development to create more advanced and capable military robots. The market is expected to continue growing in the coming years.



The Military Robots Market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of advanced technology in autonomous robots for various military and defense applications. Autonomous aerial, naval, and land-based robots are trending, offering versatility in patrolling, search and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal, and mine countermeasures. AI and ML are crucial for situational awareness and decision-making. UAVs and UGVs are popular choices for border security and undersea surveillance. Defense budgets continue to prioritize national security, driving the market for these advanced technologies. PackBot robots, electronic jamming, and electronic warfare are also key areas of investment. Combat capabilities, autonomous navigation, and ground vehicle strategy are also critical components of this market. AI integration and mine clearing are expected to be major trends in the near future.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges



The Military Robots Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for autonomous systems in defense applications. Robots offer advantages such as enhanced capabilities, improved safety, and reduced operational costs. Key players in this market include

iRobot, Northrop Grumman, and Boston Dynamics. Collaborations and partnerships are driving innovation in military robot technology. This trend is expected to continue, making the Military Robots Market an attractive investment opportunity for businesses. The Military Robots Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced robotics in various defense applications. Challenges such as Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), AI integration, and autonomous navigation are driving this growth. Robots are being used for mine countermeasures, border security, and UAVs for mine clearing and undersea surveillance. Defense budgets continue to prioritize national security, leading to increased investment in robotics for bomb disposal, reconnaissance, and surveillance. Robots like PackBot and UGVs are being integrated with combat capabilities, electronic jamming, and electronic warfare. Hybrid robots, LiDAR, fiber optics, electric propulsion, and artificial intelligence are also becoming essential components of ground vehicle strategy. Combat support, transportation, and modern warfare are other areas where military robots are making a significant impact. Mission success rates are improving as human soldiers are increasingly supported by automation in dangerous and complex environments.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This military robots market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Airborne military robots

1.2 Naval military robots 1.3 Land-based military robots



2.1 North America

2.2 APAC

2.3 Europe

2.4 South America 2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Airborne military robots-

The Military Robots Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for autonomous systems in defense applications. Robots offer advantages such as enhanced capabilities, improved safety, and reduced operational costs. Key players in this market include iRobot, Northrop Grumman, and Boston Dynamics. Military robots are used for various tasks including bomb disposal, reconnaissance, and logistics support. The market is expected to continue growing due to ongoing military modernization efforts and advancements in robotics technology.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Military Robots Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of advanced technology in modern warfare. Artificial intelligence (AI) is playing a pivotal role in the development of military robots, enabling autonomous operation and enhancing mission success rates. LiDAR and fiber optics are essential sensors used in military robots for navigation and reconnaissance. Electric propulsion and hybrid robots offer advantages in terms of energy efficiency and versatility. Military robots are used extensively for various applications, including search and rescue, combat support, bomb disposal, and reconnaissance. Combat applications of military robots are becoming increasingly common, with human soldiers relying on robots for support in dangerous situations. CBRN attacks and mine countermeasures are other areas where military robots are making a significant impact. UAVs are a crucial component of military robotics, providing aerial reconnaissance and surveillance capabilities. Defense budgets and national security concerns are driving the demand for military robots. Ground vehicle strategy is another area where military robots are being used to enhance military capabilities. Electronic jamming and electronic warfare are also being integrated into military robots to counteract enemy electronic signals. PackBot robots and mine clearing robots are some of the most commonly used military robots.

Market Research Overview

The Military Robots Market is experiencing significant growth due to the integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for situational awareness and decision-making. AI and ML enable military robots to enhance mission success rates and automate tasks, reducing the risk to human soldiers. Robots are being developed for various military and defense applications, including aerial, naval, and land-based platforms. These robots come in various forms, such as Hybrid robots, Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). They are used for Combat support, Transportation, Reconnaissance, Surveillance, Bomb disposal, and Combat. The use of LiDAR, Fiber optics, Electric propulsion, and Autonomous navigation further enhances their capabilities. Operational challenges in Modern warfare have led to the development of versatile robots for Patrolling, Search & rescue, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, and Mine countermeasures. Defense budgets and National security concerns continue to drive the market for these advanced technologies. Military robots are also used in Air travel for electronic jamming and electronic warfare, and in Undersea surveillance for anti-submarine warfare and recovery technology.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Airborne Military Robots



Naval Military Robots

Land-based Military Robots

Geography



North America



APAC



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED