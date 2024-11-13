Sunset Announces Winners Of The 2024 Sunset Foods Market Innovators Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Celebrating Chicagoland's Next Big Food & Beverage Brands

Sunset Foods, the North Shore grocery store known for discovering some of the area's most beloved food and beverage brands, is thrilled to announce the winners of the first annual 2024 Sunset Foods Innovators Awards. This initiative celebrates bold and audacious entrepreneurs from Chicagoland, spotlighting products that embody innovation, quality, and local pride.

After careful evaluation by a panel of experts, Sunset Foods leadership, and prominent Chicago community members, the winners were chosen from an impressive pool of applicants. We're proud to present this year's standout brands:

Top Spot – Great Lakes Tinned Fish

Great Lakes Tinned Fish stands out for its innovation and dedication to sustainability. It is the first Midwest-based tinned fish company to source directly from the Great Lakes. Great Lakes embodies local flavor and supports sustainable fishing practices, capturing the spirit of the region. Great Lakes shined throughout the entire process, with every taster and judge unanimously enjoying this smoked whitefish.



Most Crave-Worthy – Giladi's Hummus

Giladi's Hummus is celebrated for its irresistible taste and commitment to simple, fresh ingredients. It combines traditional Mediterranean inspiration with a mission to make healthy eating fun, creating nourishing and enjoyable experiences with every spoonful.

Best Brand Story – Nooish

Offers a modern take on Jewish comfort food with the first-ever instant matzo ball soup, ready to enjoy in under three minutes. Born from a passion for sharing cultural recipes and creating connections through food, Nooish offers both comfort and nostalgia while honoring its founder's journey of bringing Jewish culinary traditions to the mainstream.

Local Favorite – Jala-Lujah

A beloved Chicagoland creation, Jala-Lujah's savory topping jalapeno chili crisp and pickled jalapenos deliver the perfect mix of heat and crunch. This family recipe offers a memorable kick that keeps customers coming back for more. Best Better for You Brand – A Little Nutty

A Little Nutty earned its title for crafting clean, wholesome crackers that prioritize both flavor and wellness. With a focus on nourishing ingredients, they bring together taste and health in a way that resonates with the health-conscious community.

"We're proud to welcome these outstanding emerging brands to the Sunset family," said John Cortesi, President of Sunset Foods. "Each winner brings something unique to our shelves, contributing to our mission of offering innovative high-quality products"

Winning products are now available at select Sunset Foods locations, making it easy for customers to discover and support local, next-generation brands. This year's winners join a legacy of celebrated products that started on our shelves. All of the Innovators will be on-site sampling their products at Sunset Foods in Northbrook on Saturday, 11/16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sunset Foods Market Innovators Awards highlights Sunset's continued commitment to nurturing local businesses and creating opportunities for visionary brands to thrive. For further details on each winning product, visit the Sunset Foods website.

After all, it all starts at Sunset.

About Sunset

Sunset Foods is a family-owned, neighborhood grocery store founded in 1937. It offers a wide selection of organic, gourmet, specialty, and fresh food items and is committed to outstanding customer service and community involvement. There are five Sunset Foods locations: Highland Park, Northbrook, Lake Forest, Libertyville, and Long Grove, and two Grand Food Center locations: Winnetka and Glencoe.

For more information about the Sunset Innovators Program, please visit / or contact [email protected] .

Media Contact:



Sarah Hanlon

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

847-681-5512

