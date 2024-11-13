UNFI DRIVERS VOTE TO JOIN TEAMSTERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

More Than 150 Drivers Join Local 776, Prepare for First Contract Negotiations

YORK, Pa., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 150 drivers at UNFI's York Distribution Center have voted to join Teamsters Local 776, organizing for fair pay, improved care, and better working conditions.

"By joining the Teamsters, we now have a strong voice on the job and can move forward together to address the issues that matter most," said Justin Goodling, a UNFI driver and a new member of Local 776. "I'm proud we came together to organize and became part of the union. We look forward to securing a brighter future at the negotiating table."

"To avoid being left behind, drivers at UNFI's York Distribution Center knew they had to take a stand and organize," said Ed Thompson, President of Local 776. "I'm proud to welcome these new members to our Teamsters family. This is part of a nationwide effort to unionize the company, and we're committed to helping our members secure the first contract they deserve."

Since 2022, nearly 2,500 UNFI workers have joined the Teamsters, bringing the total to over 5,000 Teamster members across the company. With this latest vote, all UNFI drivers in Pennsylvania are now Teamsters.

"UNFI workers across the country are rising up, organizing, and demanding what they deserve," said Tom Erickson, Director of the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "These workers know that becoming a Teamster is the key to true job security and improved working conditions. We're committed to expanding our organizing efforts at UNFI and ensuring every worker at the company is protected under a strong Teamsters contract."



Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit

Teamster

for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at

Facebook/teamsters .

Contact:

Daniel

Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED