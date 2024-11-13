Pre-Sale Ticket Timings Announced For FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024 In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The organizers of the Intercontinental Cup 2024 in Qatar have announced that pre-sale tickets for the tournament's final three matches will be available starting tomorrow, November 14, 2024, at 12:00pm Doha time (GMT+3). This exclusive pre-sale is open to Visa cardholders.

Ticket prices are expected to start at QR 40 for the first two matches and QR 200 for the final, with approximately 170,000 tickets available for sale across the three games. Spectators will be allowed to purchase six tickets per person.

Tickets for the final three matches will be available to everyone from November 21, 2024.

All you need to know about FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024 in Qatar

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024 marks the debut of an annual club football tournament organized by FIFA.

This event brings together champions from six continental confederations (Real Madrid Pachuca, Al Ahly, Al Ain, Auckland City and the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Winner - still to be decided)

During the first two phases of the qualifications, Al Ain defeated Auckland City 6-2 on September 22, 2024, before being bested by Al Ahly in a 3-0 match on October 29, 2024, in Cairo.

Real Madrid, Pachuca, Al Ahly, and the soon-to-be-decided Copa Libertadores winner are set to compete in the finals in Qatar

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup offers a platform for club champions from each confederation to compete at the highest level, celebrating the spirit of international club football.

Click here for ticket booking.