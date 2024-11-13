No Kid Hungry Corporate Partners Help Fill Plates This Holiday Season With Seasonal Products And Promotions That Give Back

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All kids deserve the joy of a full plate this holiday season and three healthy meals a day, but nearly 14 million kids across the U.S. live with hunger. That's why No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, is uniting with national brands to help ensure every child has a full plate now and throughout the new year ahead. Through seasonal products and limited-time offers from No Kid Hungry partners like Citi, Hickory Farms, Tropical Smoothie Cafe®️ and more, consumers can help ensure all kids have access to the food they need to thrive. Every $1 donated to No Kid Hungry this holiday season can help connect a child with 10 healthy meals.*

"When you support No Kid Hungry this holiday season, you're helping to provide more than meals. You're providing comfort, hope and happiness to kids 365 days a year," said Allison Shuffield, managing director of corporate partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "We have so much gratitude to our corporate partners who make it easy for consumers to make their holiday dining and shopping even more meaningful."

Seasonal products and holiday promotions that support No Kid Hungry include:



Citi: On Giving Tuesday, December 3, Citi will match donations to No Kid Hungry, up to $500,000. Citi will also donate 10 cents to No Kid Hungry, for every Citi Bike®️ ride in New York and New Jersey from November 1st through December 31st, or until Citi reaches its goal of $500,000.



Applegreen: From November 22nd through January 3rd, Applegreen will offer customers the option to donate at the register to support No Kid Hungry.



Arby's Foundation: The Arby's Foundation will be matching donations to No Kid Hungry, up to $200,000, between December 15th and December 22nd.



Bar Louie: Bar Louie will donate $1, up to $5,000 per month, for every signature Martini of the month sold between November 1st and December 31st. Customers will also have the ability to round up or add a donation to their check to support No Kid Hungry.



bartaco: bartaco will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry for every #givingtaco sold from October 16th to December 3rd.



Bloomingdale's: Throughout November, Bloomingdale's shoppers can round-up their purchase in-store or add a donation online at checkout to support No Kid Hungry.



Brown-Forman: Brown-Forman's Woodford Reserve and Chambord are joining forces this holiday season with a signature cocktail, the Meaningful Manhattan in support of No Kid Hungry.



Coca-Cola and Family Dollar: Coca-Cola is proud to support No Kid Hungry with a $100,000 donation in partnership with Family Dollar this holiday season, which can help provide one million meals* to kids.



Dole: For the months of December and January, Dole is asking customers to join them in giving back to No Kid Hungry by scanning a QR code on their Dole Bananas and Dole Pineapples.



Habit Burger & Grill: Until the end of the year, guests who donate $3 or more to No Kid Hungry during in-restaurant checkout at participating restaurants will receive a No Kid Hungry x Habit Burger & Grill Char Ticket, each equivalent in value to a free charburger with cheese.



Hickory Farms: This holiday season, $5 will be donated to No Kid Hungry for every Give Back Gift Box or $1 for each Cookies & Cream Wicked Good Cupcakes jar (including Gluten Free) purchased up to $300,000. Guests can also donate at checkout.



NORMS Restaurants: From November 1 -30, Norms' guests can support No Kid Hungry by making a round up donation or purchasing a $5 booklet. This coupon is over $30 in value and includes a free kid's meal.



Skinny Butcher: Join the Butcher's mission to Wink it Forward! Every donation helps fight childhood hunger and ensure kids get the nutrition they need to grow healthy and strong. Skinny Butcher will match up to $50K in donations now through 12/31. Donate today at nokidhungry/winkitforward



Tropical Smoothie Cafe: This holiday season, $1 from every Sunshine Smoothie®️ sold between 1/1-12/31 will be donated to No Kid Hungry.



Warner Bros. Discovery & Eggo: Talent from the Food Network's Holiday Baking Championship will encourage viewers to help keep hunger out of the holidays by donating to No Kid Hungry through a new public service announcement (PSA). Thanks to Eggo's support, the PSA will air throughout November. Take a look HERE !



Williams Sonoma: Williams Sonoma will donate 30% of the purchase price of No Kid Hungry spatulas and other specially designed products while supplies last.

WK Kellogg Co: Join WK Kellogg Co in elevating hunger heroes in your community. In addition to their $150,000 donation, WK Kellogg Co will donate $1,000 to No Kid Hungry for every note of thanks to a hunger hero submitted between December 2-31, 2024 (up to $25,000).

*No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at

NoKidHungry/OneDollar.

For a complete list of No Kid Hungry's participating partners and promotions, and to learn all the ways to give back to No Kid Hungry this holiday season, visit NoKidHungry/BrandsThatGive .

