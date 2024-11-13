Midland Farms Expands In Somerset With New Uptown Location At Stoplight #10

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Get ready, Somerset! A familiar corner is about to get a whole lot better. The Circle K at Stoplight #10 (954 S Hwy 27) is undergoing a major transformation, soon to reopen as the 4th Midland Farms location.

This latest addition to Midland Farms' New Somerset location will bring all the beloved features you've come to expect:



Southern Hospitality

Delicious Prepared Hot Deli Food

Hot Breakfast sandwiches, and Burritos

Homemade Pizza

Freshly Breaded Chicken

Lunch Sides

Chinese food Grow and Go App, save up to $1/gal off fuel

"Our Go & Grow is growing, and we're thrilled to bring this new Uptown Midland Farms location to Somerset," said Rich Bizer. "With this latest store, folks can enjoy even more convenience and the Southern hospitality they expect from Midland Farms."

Stay tuned for the grand re-opening date! Don't forget to SIGN UP & download the Go & Grow PERKS app to start earning rewards on your favorite items at all Midland Farms locations. Come and get your love, Somerset Strong!

For more information about Midland Farms Fuel & Convenience Store, please visit their website at

Contact:

Matthew Queener

(606) 772-7217 x125

