Semi-Solid Dosage CDMO Market Report 2024-2030: The Lubrizol Corporation, Cambrex Corporation, And Contract Pharmaceuticals Dominate The Competitive Landscape
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semi-Solid Dosage CDMO market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Route of Administration (Topical, Transdermal, Others), Product, Service, End-use, and Country, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global semi-solid Dosage CDMO market is expected to reach USD 67.4 billion by 2030, and anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.80% from 2024 to 2030.
The global semi-solid dosage CDMO market size is being driven by the growing trend towards personalized medicine coupled with increasing demand for innovative drug delivery systems. Patients prefer semi-solid formulations, such as creams, gels, and ointments, due to their ease of application and rapid absorption.
Moreover, it has significant adoption for dermatological treatments to enhance patient treatment options. According to the data published by the American Academy of Dermatology Association in September 2024, Acne is the most common condition affecting approximately 50 million people in the U.S. annually. Moreover, 85% of the people are among age 12 to 24. Thus, increasing prevalence of skin disorders has led to an increasing demand for the development of topical formulations, consequently driving the demand for CDMOs to expand their capabilities in semi-solid dosage forms.
Furthermore, constant technological advancements in formulation and manufacturing processes have also propelled the semi-solid dosage market. Innovations such as nanotechnology and advanced emulsion techniques have improved the efficacy and stability of semi-solid formulations. These advancements enable CDMOs to produce high-quality products that meet stringent regulatory requirements, thereby attracting more clients. For instance, the development of nano-emulsions has enhanced the bioavailability of active ingredients, making semi-solid formulations more effective in treating various conditions, including chronic pain and inflammatory diseases.
In addition, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with an aging population, is also contributing to the growth of the semi-solid dosage CDMO market. As more individuals seek treatments for conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, and skin disorders, the demand for effective semi-solid formulations is projected to increase in the coming years. This trend is particularly prominent in geriatric care, where semi-solid forms are often preferred due to their ease of use. Thus, these factors are further contributing to the market growth.
Semi-Solid Dosage CDMO Market Report Highlights
Based on product, topical segment dominated in the market with a share of 88.48% in 2023. These formulations are particularly effective for localized treatments, making them ideal for dermatological applications Based on rout of administration, creams and lotions dominated the market in 2023. These formulations offer unique benefits such as ease of application, pleasant texture, and enhanced skin absorption which is contributing to the segment's growth Based on service, the contract manufacturing segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing their manufacturing processes to CDMOs to focus on core competencies such as research and development Based on end use, the pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for innovative therapeutic solutions which has resulted into the increasing investment by the companies for the development of new drugs North America dominated the market with a share of 41.12% in 2023. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing demand for advanced therapeutic solutions in the region are propelling market expansion
The leading players in the Semi-Solid Dosage CDMO market include:
The Lubrizol Corporation Cambrex Corporation Contract Pharmaceuticals Limited Bora Pharmaceutical Ascendia Pharmaceuticals Pierre Fabre Group Piramal Pharma Solutions DPT Laboratories, Ltd. LGM Pharma Pace Analytical Life Sciences, LLC
