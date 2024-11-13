(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

9 out 10 commercial vehicle drivers say work-related stress negatively impacts their driving

Geotab survey finds that half of the UK's truck drivers feel uncomfortable approaching their employer for support with stress and other mental concerns

- Edward Kulperger, Senior Vice President, Geotab EMEALONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The vast majority (90%) of UK van and lorry drivers say that work-related stress has a negative impact on their driving, and half of them have considered quitting their jobs because of it, according to a new survey commissioned by vehicle telematics experts Geotab.Half of the UK's lorry and van drivers feel uncomfortable approaching their employer for support with stress and other mental health concerns, while 39% of those surveyed say their employer offers only a low level of support or worse for managing stress and other mental health concerns.Nearly all of the 500 UK commercial vehicle drivers surveyed (97%) said that the risk of accidents has increased over the last five years, and this is backed by real-world data. Geotab has found that the total distance per collision driven by lorry and van operators in the UK decreased by almost one-fifth (19.12%) in 2023, from 920,000 miles to 740,000 miles. For a large British company running a fleet of 1,000 heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) each driving 75,000 miles per year, the 2023 data could potentially represent an additional 20 collisions annually.“The results of this survey are a stark reminder of the stresses of driving for a living, and we feel it's our collective duty to raise awareness of the potential impact for drivers and other road users,” said Edward Kulperger, Senior Vice President, Geotab EMEA.“Commercial vehicle drivers keep our economy moving and have come under increased pressure following the Covid-19 pandemic and massive uplift in home and business deliveries. It's concerning to see how drivers feel under-supported when it comes to managing stress and other mental health concerns.”Geotab and other automotive industry peers are hosting a special webinar during 'Road Safety Week' (17-23 November) to shine a light on the pressures faced by the UK's commercial vehicle drivers, and the type of actions employers can take to make their lives easier and reduce stress. Sign up to 'Road Ready: Mind & Body ' (20 November) here ."It is a privilege for me to represent the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) on this webinar and to coincide with road safety week. Road safety is a key focus of the AFP and myself individually, and would like the opportunity to discuss insights and how we can work together to continue to improve road safety," commented Peter Milchard, AFP Board Director.Half of the lorry and van drivers surveyed would support new technology that helps improve overall driving performance. By leveraging data intelligence and cutting-edge AI models, fleets can enhance safety measures, improve productivity, and reduce costs, amidst rising fuel prices, regulatory shifts, and economic uncertainties.For more information on the survey please visit Geotab:-Ends-Notes to editors:Geotab research project501 Full time professional UK lorry & van drivers, aged 18+11.10.2024-14.10.2024

James Parsons

Influence emobility

+44 7725 257792

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.