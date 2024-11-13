Genius.AI And Mannatech Announce Partnership To Transform Direct Selling

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Genius, an innovative AI company focused on organic social growth for Social Sellers, Influencers, and Marketers, has partnered with Mannatech, a global and wellness leader, to revolutionize the direct selling industry.

Through this partnership, Genius becomes a preferred partner for Mannatech's independent sales Associates, aiming to enhance their unique voices and community connections. Peter Kell, Founder and CEO of Genius, stated, "We're thrilled to collaborate with Mannatech. Our AI supports associates in creating authentic content and nurturing real relationships, adding value without replacing the human element." Ben Mayo, Mannatech's VP of Associate Experience, added, "This AI tool understands Mannatech's products, helping our associates engage effectively and drive business growth, while staying true to personal touch."

This collaboration will empower Mannatech associates with:



Education for the field through dedicated calls focused on social selling in the era of AI.

Confidence building on social media with support from dedicated coaches for both English-speaking and Spanish-speaking markets.

Personalized content suggestions reflecting each associate's unique and authentic style for organic social media growth.

Tools to create World-Class videos for Social Media that feels authentic and brings engagement.

Preloaded AI knowledge of Mannatech products to craft educational content, handle FAQs, and reduce training time.

Conversation starters & DM Copilot to deepen customer relationships. Community engagement ideas to enhance team bonds.

Genius's technology remains a background support, prioritizing the human touch in all interactions. This approach aligns with growing consumer demand for genuine connections with brands. Genius enables associates to meet these expectations by enhancing, not replacing, personal interaction in direct selling.

Both companies will offer comprehensive training, focusing on how AI can boost authenticity and community-building. Workshops and coaching sessions will guide associates on using AI to foster real connections.

About Genius

Genius is a data-driven platform transforming digital marketing by enabling users to optimize strategies and drive growth authentically. Tailored for direct sellers and affiliate marketers, Genius supports transitioning into successful social media influencers without bots or fake content, delivering real engagement in a world where AI often lacks authenticity.

About Mannatech

Mannatech is a leading global health and wellness company dedicated to enhancing lives through science-backed nutrition, patented technology, and a rewarding business model. With operations in 25 markets, Mannatech promotes healthier, more fulfilling lives while making a positive social impact. For more information, visit or Mannatech .

