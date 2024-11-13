Kidneyhood Publishes The Evidence-Based Guide To Kidney And Renal Diets: The First Comprehensive Resource For Dietary Kidney Disease Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIDDLETON, Wis., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidneyhood is excited to announce the release of "The Evidence-Based Guide to Kidney and Renal Diets," the first and only comprehensive, evidence-backed resource for kidney and renal dietary management. This groundbreaking is the sixth release in Kidneyhood's bestselling series, which has consistently maintained its position as the #1 bestseller in Nephrology on for the past three years. The Kidneyhood book series has over 5,000 reviews and covers everything from dialysis to transplants to dietary management of kidney disease.

"Understanding that kidney disease progression rates can be reduced by 40% to 50% (or more) just by dietary choices can be a breakthrough for patients." The lowest risk, least complicated, least expensive and the option that maintains a high-quality life is for patients to keep their existing kidneys working as long as possible. Dialysis or transplant may be delayed for years or possibly eliminated in some cases. "Unregulated or out of date dietary advice, often lacking solid evidence, can pose significant risks, and many patients are unknowingly following diets that may accelerate disease progression." Hull adds, "This book cuts through the confusion, providing clinically-backed insights to ensure that patients can follow diets that actually help slow kidney disease progression."

The book's comprehensive review spans over 100 studies involving more than one million patients. Key findings include evaluations of the effectiveness of various kidney diets, such as:



Low protein diets

Very low protein diets

Vegan, vegetarian, and plant-based diets

Keto acid analogs (protein supplementation)

Amino acids

Plant-based vs. animal-based proteins

Emerging diets and pilot study findings

Recommended and non-recommended supplements

Rapid validation methods for dietary approaches

Normal kidney disease progression rates

Albutrix S3, S4, S5, and

Microtrix

Kidneyhood's own pilot study results documenting effectiveness Trusted sources of kidney related guidelines and best practices

Through this in-depth analysis,

The Evidence-Based Guide to Kidney and Renal Diets empowers patients, clinicians, and caregivers to make better-informed choices about kidney disease management, ultimately leading to improved health outcomes.

About the Author:

Lee Hull, diagnosed with incurable kidney disease in 1998, draws from his personal experience and frustration trying to stop or slow insurable kidney disease. Thanks to his research and findings, his kidney function has remained stable for over 12 years and his work has reached thousands of patients worldwide. Kidneyhood continues to advocate for improved patient education and has expanded to include clinical studies that further drive its mission.

For more information about the book and Kidneyhood, please visit .

Media Contact:

Lee Hull

Kidneyhood

Attn: Media Relations

Middleton, Wisconsin

[email protected]

800-441-1045

