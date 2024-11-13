PACSUN JOINS FIGHT NIGHT WITH POP-UP EVENT AND TEAM TYSON MERCHANDISE FOR JAKE PAUL X MIKE TYSON MATCH

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Youth lifestyle retailer

Pacsun debuts its latest Team Tyson collection and gives fans exclusive access to new merch with an on-site, boxing- ring inspired booth at the Tyson vs. Paul Texas Live viewing party.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacsun is stepping into the ring of pop culture once again, expanding its partnership with legendary heavyweight champion Mike Tyson with an exclusive Team Tyson x Pacsun collection. The limited-edition merchandise drop is paired with a themed pop-up activation in honor of the highly anticipated showdown between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and Tyson, set to take place on November 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

This thrilling matchup has captivated sports fans and is taking over conversations on social media. Pacsun's partnership with Tyson, which has been a big customer favorite and big seller over the past year, culminates in this special launch timed to coincide with one of the biggest viral moments in Tyson's iconic career.

Pacsun is bringing the energy of the match to life with a merch booth from 11:00AM- midnight at Texas Live, adjacent to the AT&T Stadium. The event will offer attendees the chance to represent their favorite fighter and shop the exclusive merchandise in a boxing-ring-themed booth to gear up for the big fight. To add to the excitement, fans can engage in a punching arcade game, where two lucky winners can receive tickets to attend the main event, in-person at AT&T Stadium.

This unique activation is part of Pacsun's continued efforts to merge fashion, sports, and pop culture moments, bringing their community closer to the action through one-of-a-kind experiences. Fans attending the Texas Live viewing party will have the opportunity to watch the live match, shop the collection, enjoy themed activities, all while supporting and cheering on Tyson.

"In expanding our partnership with Mike Tyson, a legendary sports and pop culture figure, we wanted to bring the energy of this highly anticipated fight to our community with a Team Tyson collection and pop-up experience," said Richard Cox, Chief Merchandising Officer of Pacsun. "This lets us celebrate a momentous event in his career while providing our consumers with unique pieces that embody the action of the ring, reinstating our commitment to engaging with our consumers by leaning into culturally relevant moments."

Initial styles from the Team Tyson x Pacsun collection are now available with additional pieces dropping throughout this week ahead of the big fight. The unisex collection includes graphic tees, jerseys, crewnecks and hoodies, all inspired by vintage sportswear. The designs feature Tyson's iconic nickname, Iron Mike, and images of the renowned champion, perfect for streetwear lovers and boxing fans to sport the fighting legend. The collection combines retro sports styling with a modern edge, offering oversized, relaxed silhouettes in neutral tones like white, cream, green, and black.

Ranging from $35 for tees to $60-$70 for fleece, this lineup is available for purchase online, in-stories and at Pacsun's Texas Live pop-up, giving consumers a chance to sport the latest looks while cheering on Tyson.

