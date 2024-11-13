Sutrahr Partners With Springverify For Seamless Recruitment And Employee Background Verification

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The partnership aims to address key recruitment challenges, such as reducing time-to-hire and mitigating onboarding risks.



SutraHR, a leading recruitment agency specializing in sourcing top-tier talent for startups and established companies, has partnered with SpringVerify, India's top-rated background verification platform, to provide fast, accurate, and reliable recruitment and verification services.



The partnership goes beyond background verification and enhances the entire recruitment experience for companies across industries. The integration of SpringVerify's real-time verification services into SutraHR's recruitment process allows companies to hire the right talent and verify their candidates with confidence.



SpringVerify's platform provides fast and reliable background checks that include criminal record verifications, educational qualifications, and employment history verifications all within 48 hours. With SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27701, and ISO 27001 certifications, they are a trusted name among companies seeking reliable and compliant verification services. Automating these checks will help businesses to reduce manual processing times. This will enable them to make decisions faster and onboard new employees quicker.



By integrating these two services seamlessly, businesses can access both recruitment and verification solutions under one roof, eliminating the need for multiple vendors or redundant processes. Using this approach not only saves time, but also reduces the chances of hiring mistakes, mitigates risk, and ensures that candidates meet all legal and regulatory requirements.



Mr. Waqar Azmi, Founder and CEO of SutraHR said, "SutraHR understands that the hiring landscape is evolving as businesses need both quality talent and verified credentials for seamless onboarding. The partnership with SpringVerify enables us to provide our clients with a solution that not only brings top talent but also ensures that these candidates meet all required verification standards, thereby saving time and improving security."



Both companies share a vision for providing businesses with hiring experiences that are faster, smarter, and safer.



About SutraHR

SutraHR is a leading recruitment agency with a presence across India and international markets. Its commitment to delivering quality candidates to companies within a short period of time makes SutraHR the go-to recruiter for tech startups, e-commerce, and digital companies.



To learn more about how SutraHR and SpringVerify can streamline your hiring process, visit



Company :-SutraHR

Email :...

Url :-