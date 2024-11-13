Ehealth Exchange Reveals Exciting Agenda For 2024 Annual Meeting

VIENNA, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eHealth Exchange TM, one of the nation's oldest and largest health information networks, is excited to announce the 2024 eHealth Exchange Annual Meeting agenda, which is packed with leading health experts across the healthcare ecosystem.

As a Designated Qualified Health Information Network® (QHINTM) under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common AgreementTM (TEFCATM), eHealth Exchange has been aggressively trailblazing a path in 2024 for Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources® (FHIR®) to be used at scale to advance public health and provider-payer exchange. Therefore, this year's agenda will spend ample time on three key topics: TEFCA, public health, and payer-provider exchange.

Set for Dec. 10 in Nashville, TN, this year's event keynotes include:



Jirjis, MD, MBA, FACP is division director of data policy and standards within the Office of Public Health Data, Surveillance, and Technology at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). He will outline the CDC's ambitious agenda for advancing data exchange and interoperability across the public health sector. J. Marc Overhage, MD, PhD, is the chief health information officer at Elevance Health. As a 20-year practicing physician combined with 35-plus years of experience developing and implementing clinical and scientific systems, he has a unique 360-degree view into the U.S. healthcare system and will share his perspective on how interoperability can drive meaningful change in healthcare delivery.

Other highlighted topics include:



Leading Trust in National Networks: A timely discussion on patient privacy and data security, with insights from leaders at The Sequoia Project, Carequality, and eHealth Exchange's Coordinating Committee chair, Matthew Eisenberg, MD.

Public Health Data Modernization: Featuring Craig Behm of CRISP Shared Services and experts from CDC, ASTHO, and Washington State's Health Department, this panel will discuss public health infrastructure investments and innovative data-sharing solutions.

Tomorrow's TEFCA – Expanding Exchange Purposes: A dynamic session to discuss the potential expansions for TEFCA's interoperability framework to support broader public health and social service objectives. The '007' of the CMS-0057 Prior Authorization Rule Requiring FHIR: Led by Ryan Howells of Leavitt Partners, this session will explore the regulatory landscape, discuss the needs of payers and providers, and examine FHIR-based solutions to streamline processes and reduce administrative burdens across healthcare.

The event will feature an all-day“Ask the Experts” booth with scheduled demonstrations, providing attendees with hands-on experience in monitoring and advancing interoperability solutions using FHIR, including prior authorizations at scale, public health use cases, and task-based exchanges.

In addition to the engaging keynote and informative sessions, the eHealth Exchange Annual Meeting will provide networking opportunities for all attendees, including a reception sponsored by InterSystems® featuring entertainment from Leah Marlene from American Idol Season 20.

Registration is open. Join us as we illuminate progress made during the year and amplify the work to push interoperability forward as we stay on beat with regulatory updates. Attendees will have the chance to connect with industry peers, thought leaders, and potential collaborators, fostering relationships that can drive future healthcare initiatives.

To see the full agenda, visit . The eHealth Exchange Annual Meeting will be in-person at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in downtown Nashville on Dec. 10.

About the eHealth Exchange

eHealth Exchange, a 501(c)3 non-profit dedicated to public good, is the oldest and largest health information network in the country and is most well known as the principal way the federal government exchanges clinical data among federal agencies and with the private sector. Recognized for certified data quality, trusted governance, transparency, and its commitment to privacy, eHealth Exchange facilitates the secure exchange of patient records for more than 250 million patients and processes roughly 21 billion data exchanges annually. Vendor-agnostic, with a broad public health focus, eHealth Exchange provides connectivity for more than 30 electronic health record systems, 58 regional and state HIEs, 75 percent of U.S. hospitals, 85 percent of dialysis centers, 70,000 medical groups, and payers in 34 states – as well as countless urgent care centers, surgery centers, and clinical laboratories. Five federal agencies (Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Indian Health Service, Food and Drug Administration, and Social Security Administration) participate in the network to share patient information with private-sector partners as well as other federal agencies. Active in all 50 states, eHealth Exchange connects to other national health information networks today via Carequality and now TEFCA as a Designated QHIN. See: / @ehealthexchange .