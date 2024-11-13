Align Technology Announces iTero™ Intraoral Scanner Product Innovations That Enhance Digital Dentistry Workflows and Integrated Treatment Options

(MENAFN- Alto ) • Align™ Oral Suite with new comparison tools that aid in multi-modality assessments and personalized oral health reports



• Invisalign® Outcome Simulator Pro with Multiple Simulation to drive chairside patient education about treatment options



•iTero™ Design Suite with intuitive design capabilities for in-practice 3D printing, now commercially available in select markets



Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 12th November, 2024: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced iTero intraoral scanner product innovations that provide a versatile overall solution for general practitioner (“GP”) dentists.



These new versatile digital solutions offer a holistic approach for GP dentists that supports patient interaction about diverse treatment options in oral health, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry.



• Align™ Oral Health Suite enhances patient-driven interest and engagement with iTero Element™ Plus series scan images set up within clinical findings to help drive doctor-patient conversations about treatment options. The all-in-one chairside consultation can help patients see the possible oral health conditions and associated root causes.



• Invisalign® Outcome Simulator Pro is a patient communication tool on iTero Element Plus Series imaging system, that generates an in-face simulated outcome of what a patient’s teeth can look like after an orthodontic treatment or ortho-restorative treatment. The new Invisalign Outcome Simulation Pro with multi treatment simulations offers two types of simulations chairside: Invisalign for ortho-only, and Invisalign Smile Architect™ for ortho-restorative.



• iTero™ Design Suite is available for all iTero models with a full service plan and offers doctors an intuitive way to facilitate designs for 3D printing of models, bite splints, and restorations chair-side. This software innovation is designed to help doctors increase their practice efficiency and elevate patients’ experience by shortening the time to treatment through an intuitive way to design for in-practice 3D printing of items such as models, bite splints, and restorations. The Align™ Digital Platform provides an innovative portfolio of doctor-focused technologies that enables seamless end-to-end workflows.



“The latest iTero intraoral scanner innovations are set to transform how doctors in the Middle East engage with their patients. By offering a broader range of options and facilitating more effective chairside communication, these tools enhance patient education and build confidence in treatment decisions,” said Angelo Maura, General Manager of Align Technology, Middle East.



“In today’s fast-evolving digital dentistry landscape, the iTero™ scanner not only improves patient understanding but also strengthens treatment acceptance. It plays a critical role in advancing the Align Digital Platform, a seamless ecosystem that connects doctors, labs, patients, and consumers, ensuring smooth workflows and exceptional care experiences across the board.”



The Align™ Oral Health Suite is available on the iTero Element™ Plus Series scanners.

These innovations are expected to be available in Q1 2025. Customers should contact their sales representatives for more information on availability.





MENAFN13112024007443015940ID1108881668