Taco Night Is In The Bag With Taco John’S New FRITOS® Taco Mixers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovative Menu Item Puts a Delicious New Twist on Tacos, Bringing Together FRITOS®, Potato Olés® and All the Fixins!

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taco John's® , home of the iconic Potato Olés®, is serving them up in a whole new way ... as part of a taco party in a bag! The taco collab the world has been waiting for has arrived, and the new deliciously innovative FRITOS® Taco Mixers are now available at test locations in Paducah, Ky., Evansville, Ind., and Sioux City, Iowa.

All you'll need is a fork to dig into this crispy, crunchy concoction! Taco John's FRITOS® Taco Mixers marry the crunch of Original FRITOS® corn chips and the crispiness of Potato Olés in a foil-lined bag topped with six layers of trimmings: seasoned 100% North American beef, gooey nacho cheese, zesty taco sauce, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

“At Taco John's, we believe in celebrating the flavors that bring back fond memories. By pairing our signature ingredients with classic FRITOS® corn chips, we're putting a delightful twist on a beloved format,” said Brad Bergaus, Corporate Chef and Director of Menu Innovation at Taco John's.“And with the addition of our iconic Potato Olés, FRITOS® Taco Mixers offer a one-of-a-kind experience that you simply won't find anywhere else, with favorite elements reimagined for today's taco lovers!”

“FRITOS® snacks are an iconic brand that our fans have been enjoying as a snack and as an ingredient in recipes for over 90 years,” said Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President of Marketing, PepsiCo.“We are always inspired by those culinary creations that go beyond the bag, so we're thrilled to bring consumers a delicious dish that blends two signature favorites, Potato Olés and FRITOS® snacks, for a flavorful collaboration.”

Available a la carte for just $3.99, FRITOS® Taco Mixers can also be enjoyed as a Combo or upgraded with an extra helping of beef for those looking for a protein-packed treat. Don't miss your chance to try this unique menu item at participating Taco John's locations in Paducah, Evansville and Sioux City, available through the new year.

About Taco John's®

With nearly 350 restaurants in 22 states, Taco John's is one of America's largest Mexican quick-service restaurant brands. Founded in 1969 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Taco John's® has been serving bigger. bolder. better. flavors for more than 55 years. Offering signature specials like Taco Tuesday, the $2-3-4 Value Menu, and beloved originals like Potato Olés®, Taco John's takes pride in made-to-order menu using fresh, high-quality ingredients, seasonings, and sauces. Recognized as one of Entrepreneur's "Top Food Franchises of 2023" and hailed by QSR Magazine as a "Top 15 Chain Ready to Contend as Fast Food's Top Players," Taco John's continues to expand into new territories. For more information, visit TacoJohns.com and follow Taco John's on Facebook , Instagram , X and TikTok .

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes LAY'S®, DORITOS®, CHEETOS®, GATORADE®, PEPSI-COLA®, MOUNTAIN DEW®, QUAKER® and SODASTREAM®. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit , and follow on X , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

