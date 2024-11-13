Pentagon leaker receives very long jail sentence

(MENAFN) Jack Teixeira, a former US Air National Guardsman, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to leaking classified documents related to the Ukraine conflict. In March, Teixeira admitted to six charges of willfully retaining and transmitting national defense information under the Espionage Act.



While serving as an airman first class in the Massachusetts Air National Guard, Teixeira shared sensitive documents on a private Discord server, including reports on the Ukraine war, details of US military training for Ukrainian forces, and Western weapons shipments to Ukraine. The leaks, which surfaced publicly in April 2023, caused significant embarrassment for both the US and Ukraine, just as Ukraine was preparing for its 2023 summer counteroffensive, which ultimately failed to gain substantial ground.



In court, Teixeira expressed regret for his actions, stating, "I'm sorry for all of the harm that I've wrought and caused." Prosecutors characterized his actions as one of the most damaging violations of the Espionage Act, with "historic" consequences for national security. The sentencing was seen as a reflection of the serious nature of the leaks and their long-term impact on US security.

