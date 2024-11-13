Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To Colombia On Victims Of Floods
11/13/2024 7:08:30 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a cable of condolences to President of Colombia Gustavo Petro on the tragic loss of life and widespread damage to property caused by heavy rains.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his condolences over the victims and wished speedy recovery for the injured. (pickup previous)
