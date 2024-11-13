Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To Colombia On Victims Of Floods

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent Wednesday a cable of condolences to President of Colombia Gustavo Petro on the tragic loss of life and widespread damage to property caused by heavy rains. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his condolences over the and wished speedy recovery for the injured. (pickup previous) ao

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.