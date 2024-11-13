عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To Colombia On Victims Of Floods


11/13/2024 7:08:30 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a cable of condolences to President of Colombia Gustavo Petro on the tragic loss of life and widespread damage to property caused by heavy rains.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his condolences over the victims and wished speedy recovery for the injured. (pickup previous)
ao



MENAFN13112024000071011013ID1108881093


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search