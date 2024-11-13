عربي


Two Rusty Mortar Shells Found In J & K's Samba

Two Rusty Mortar Shells Found In J & K's Samba


11/13/2024 7:07:21 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Samba/Jammu- Two rusty mortar shells were found on the banks of a rivulet in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday following which the bomb disposal squad was informed, officials said.

The shells were found at Balole Khad by a villager who immediately informed the Police and subsequently, a police team visited the spot, they said.

A bomb disposal squad was summoned to defuse the devices, the officials added.

