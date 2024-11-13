Two Rusty Mortar Shells Found In J & K's Samba
Date
11/13/2024 7:07:21 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Samba/Jammu- Two rusty mortar shells were found on the banks of a rivulet in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday following which the bomb disposal squad was informed, officials said.
The shells were found at Balole Khad by a villager who immediately informed the Police and subsequently, a police team visited the spot, they said.
ADVERTISEMENT
A bomb disposal squad was summoned to defuse the devices, the officials added.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this LINK to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
Old Shell Found In J&K's Rajouri
Rusted Mortar Shell Recovered In J&K's Samba
MENAFN13112024000215011059ID1108881085
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.