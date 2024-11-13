AC Immune To Present At The Jefferies 2024 London Healthcare Conference

Lausanne, Switzerland, November 13, 2024 – AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Company Management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings during the Jefferies 2024 London Healthcare Conference, taking place in-person in London on November 19-21, 2024.

The fireside chat will take place on November 20, 2024, at 6:00 AM (ET) / 11:00 AM (GMT). A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events Page of AC Immune's website. A replay will be archived in the same location.

Please contact your Jefferies representative to request a meeting with AC Immune's management team at the conference.

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company's two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features sixteen therapeutic and diagnostic programs, five of which are currently in Phase 2 clinical trials and one of which is in Phase 3. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding in potential milestone payments plus royalties.

