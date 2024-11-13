Growth Protocol Launches With Strategic Acquisition Of NWO.Ai To Create The Industry Standard For Growth
Date
11/13/2024 6:31:58 AM
The combined platform sets a new standard for enterprises
seeking precision-driven growth strategies in a rapidly evolving landscape.
NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Protocol, an enterprise growth platform, today announced an expansion in its target markets through the Acquisition of
NWO, an award-winning innovator in advanced AI-driven consumer intelligence. This strategic move accelerates Growth Protocol's mission to be the leading platform for enterprises aiming to identify, predict, and scale growth in a fast-changing market.
"NWO is a key building block of our strategy," said Jeff Schumacher, Founder of Growth Protocol. "Our goal is to build an unparalleled enterprise growth platform that integrates state-of-the-art agentic workflows with a unified data model to enable data-driven growth."
With NWO's proprietary tools embedded into the platform, Growth Protocol provides enterprises with the tools to:
Uncover emerging opportunities by accessing AI-driven intelligence to anticipate market shifts and pinpoint untapped markets early.
Deploy smarter growth strategies through proprietary models that align market sentiment with action, enhancing strategy validation and reducing risk.
Achieve faster go-to-market by accelerating decision-making and execution, creating competitive advantage through data-backed, scalable growth.
"Growth Protocol and NWO share a commitment to excellence with a relentless focus on building world-class products for our customers," added
Sourav Goswami, a founder of NWO.
"Together, we are setting the industry standard for growth, empowering our customers to navigate complex markets with confidence," said Miroslav Dimitrov, CEO of NWO.
About Growth Protocol
Growth Protocol sets the industry standard for growth with a pioneering AI platform that empowers enterprises to rapidly identify, predict, and execute growth opportunities at scale. Leveraging technology, proprietary data models, and strategic expertise, we help enterprises accelerate revenue growth, unlock new markets, and sustain a competitive edge in their industries.
Media Contact: [email protected]

