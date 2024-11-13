Powerdmarc Signs On KUWAITNET As An MSP Partner In Kuwait

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KUWAITNET Joins PowerDMARC as an MSP Partner in Kuwait at Domain Days Dubai

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PowerDMARC , a leading provider of robust email authentication and anti-spoofing solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with KUWAITNET, which will serve as a Managed Security (MSSP) for PowerDMARC in Kuwait. This partnership marks a significant advancement in bringing state-of-the-art domain security solutions to the region, empowering businesses with advanced email protection and compliance capabilities. The partnership agreement was signed at Domain Days Dubai, on 6th November 2024.A Strategic Alliance to Enhance Email Security in KuwaitThe collaboration between PowerDMARC and KUWAITNET aims to address growing concerns over domain spoofing and email fraud, which have been affecting organizations worldwide. By combining PowerDMARC's cutting-edge email authentication platform with KUWAITNET's robust IT services and market reach, the two companies are poised to deliver unparalleled domain security and email integrity to businesses across Kuwait."We are thrilled to welcome KUWAITNET as our MSSP partner in Kuwait,” said Zainab Al Lawati, Business Development Manager at PowerDMARC.“This partnership represents a significant milestone for us, as it aligns perfectly with our mission to make advanced email security accessible to businesses across the globe. With KUWAITNET's unparalleled market presence and commitment to innovation, we are confident in transforming the email security landscape in Kuwait.""As the landscape of cyber threats continues to evolve, partnering with PowerDMARC allows us to deliver cutting-edge email authentication and domain security solutions to our clients. Together, we aim to strengthen email security and promote trust and authenticity for businesses operating in Kuwait. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that drives significant impact." said Bashar Al-Abdulhadi, Deputy CEO at KUWAITNET.About KUWAITNETEstablished as a pioneer in IT innovation, KUWAITNET has continually provided advanced technology solutions to businesses, from startups to large enterprises, with a vision for a secure and digitally empowered future. Their expertise ensures that organizations are well-equipped with the tools and technologies needed to thrive and protect their digital assets.Media ContactPhone: +965 1807060Email: ...Address: Dar Al Awadi Tower, 25th Floor, Ahmed Al Jaber Street, Sharq, KuwaitAbout PowerDMARCPowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC , SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 80 countries.The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP /MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

