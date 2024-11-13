Ex-CM Bommai Says K'taka Cong Locked Up Assembly, Brought Bags Of Money To Win Bypolls

(MENAFN- IANS) Haveri (Karnataka), Nov 13 (IANS) Former Chief and MP Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday alleged that the state has locked up Vidhana Soudha for the last 15 days, and brought bags of money to win the elections.

He made the statement on Wednesday, after at Government Model Kannada Boys' School No. 1 in Shiggaon town.

Bommai stood in line alongside BJP candidate, his son Bharath Bommai from Shiggaon constituency.

He expressed confidence that Bharath Bommai would win by a large margin, stating that from the beginning, hundred per cent of the common voters in Shiggaon constituency have openly shown support, and this support has only increased day by day.

Basavaraj Bommai claimed,“This government has locked up Vidhana Soudha, brought bags of money, and conducted the election to ensure the victory of their candidate. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has disregarded the values of democracy, halted government work, and conducted the election, revealing his political downfall in this way.”

“The accusations made by Congress against us are not true, and everything will be answered by November 23,” he stated.

Bommai mentioned that the Congress candidate's case is still unresolved and even the Superintendent of Police said this. However, in two hours, he reversed his statement.

In response to a question on whether there has been increased appeasement of minorities in this election, he claimed that Congress, fearing defeat, is continuously engaging in appeasement.

He pointed out that although they took an oath to work without favouritism or prejudice, they are using appeasement tactics to win the election.

Bommai took a temple run at Shiggaon town with his son Bharat before voting. Bharat Bommai is pitted against Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan. The results are crucial for Basavaraj Bommai to maintain his stature before the BJP high command.