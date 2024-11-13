Rashmika Reveals Amazing’ Details About ‘Pushpa: The Rule’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Rashmika Mandanna has promised that“Pushpa: The Rule” is going to be an exciting ride. She revealed that the“first half is amazing, the second half is even more so.”

Rashmika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from the dubbing session, which she captioned as:“#Pushpa The Rule #Dubbing Session On.”

She then“got down to business” and revealed details about the upcoming film, which is directed by Sukumar.

She wrote:“Now that the fun and games are over, let's get down to business!! Meaning- 1- Pushpa shoot is almost done.. 2- Pushpa the rule - duo for the first half is over.. 3-1 am Dubbing for the second half and MY GOD!”

The actress went on to reveal:“The film's-first half is already freaking amazing and the second half is even more so.. I am literally short on words.. You guys are really really in for a mind blowing experience!!! I can't waittttt!”

“Ps: this face is for the shoot almost getting over and I am sad about it!!”

On November 10, the makers of the film dropped a poster featuring Sreeleela's special number from Allu Arjun-starrer“Pushpa 2: The Rule”

The makers of the film took to Instagram, and shared the poster for the song. They wrote in the caption,“Team #Pushpa2TheRule welcomes The Dancing Queen @sreeleela14 on board for the #Kissik Song of the Year. This song is going to be a dance feast and a musical delight. GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER, 2024. #Pushpa2TheRuleOnDec5th”.

The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. The song, which is expected to be a key highlight of the film, will feature Sreeleela in a glamorous avatar similar to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's appearance in ' Oo Antava'.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' also stars Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Pushpa has indeed become a brand in the country that has set a new benchmark of success.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the music of the film is from T Series. 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' went through production delays as the makers moved its release date from August 15 to December 6.

The release date was once again changed to December 5. The film was earlier supposed to clash with the Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Chhaava' which is based on the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

However, the makers of 'Chhaava' have reportedly moved the film's release date in order to avoid the clash.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is set to arrive in cinemas on December 5, 2024.