Foreign direct investment flows to Turkey reach USD7.7B from first nine months of 2024

(MENAFN) Foreign direct (FDI) flows to Turkey reach USD7.67 billion in the period from January-September of 2024, the International Investors Association (YASED) STATED ON Tuesday.



The sectoral party stated that the nine months’ number was up 8 percent in the previous year, according to data from the Turkish Central Bank.



From January to September, equity capital inflows amounted to USD4.33 billion, with wholesale and retail trade capturing the largest share of 22 percent, receiving an investment inflow of USD932 million.



Around USD2.2 billion was obtained through real estate investments from foreigners during the January-September period.



The Netherlands was the biggest source of FDI flows, accounting for 19 percent of the overall, followed by Germany with 12 percent and the US at 11 percent.



In September, Turkey drew USD1.1 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), according to YASED.

MENAFN13112024000045016755ID1108880302