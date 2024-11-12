JAF Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Drone

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Southern Military Zone on Tuesday foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs using a drone along its western frontier.

A military source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF) said that Border Guard forces in the Southern Military Zone, in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, thwarted the drone smuggling attempt.

The rules of engagement were applied, and the drone was brought down inside the Jordanian territory, the source said in a JAF statement.

The source reiterated JAF commitment to using all available means to prevent infiltration and smuggling activities, stressing its ongoing efforts to protect the security and stability of the Kingdom.