Adadapted Continues Strategic Partnership With National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association Through 2025

Partnership Expansion Marks Fourth Consecutive Year of Collaboration, Delivering Enhanced Digital Shopping Solutions to

NFRA Members

ANN ARBOR,

Mich., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AdAdapted , a consumer packaged goods (CPG) leader specializing in converting pre-shop intent into consumer awareness and action, today announced the extension of its strategic partnership with the National Frozen and Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

for the fourth consecutive year. This collaboration reinforces NFRA's commitment to providing cutting-edge digital solutions that drive measurable sales results for its member companies. Since 2022, AdAdapted has been the media partner of choice for NFRA's co-op promotional programs, powering two annual initiatives: March Frozen Food Month and June Dairy Month. These programs leverage AdAdapted's add-to-list and click-to-cart technologies to drive both in-store and online sales conversion.

NFRA member organizations participating in these programs include Green Giant, Kellanova, Rosina, Harris Teeter, Tropicana, Pictsweet Farms, Mrs. T's Pierogies, Chobani, Sargento Foods, Tillamook, Tyson Foods, among others. In 2024, participating brands achieved remarkable results:



52% conversion rate of competitive brand shoppers

$4.25 million in estimated omnichannel revenue

For 2025, the program amplifies member value by offering:



Consumer Polling capabilities



Enhanced audience targeting through Comscore and LiveRamp integrations



Multi-product functionalities for add-to-list and add-to-cart advertising

Shoppable video content creation

"As the voice of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry, our mission is to deliver measurable value to our members," said Tricia Greyshock, President & CEO of NFRA. "AdAdapted's precision-driven advertising technology and proven results align with this goal. Their innovative solutions, combined with access to first-party data and a robust digital shopping list audience, provide our members with powerful tools to drive consumer engagement and sales." On the Mark Strategy, NFRA's program consultant, has worked closely with the NFRA since 2016 on the development and management of the MFFM and JDM annual programs.

"The expansion of our partnership with NFRA represents a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize CPG digital marketing," said Molly McFarland, co-founder and CRO of AdAdapted. "By introducing new capabilities and expanding our reach, we're helping NFRA deliver value to its members across the frozen and refrigerated foods sector."

To inquire about participation in either the MFFM or JDM programs email [email protected] . To learn more about AdAdapted and how it helps CPG brands, agencies, and retailers reach shoppers in-store and online, contact [email protected] .

About AdAdapted

AdAdapted is an advertising technology solution that turns pre-shop intent into

awareness and action by getting branded products onto shopping lists and into carts.

The company's offerings for CPG brands, agencies, and retailers range from managed-service to self-service and SaaS solutions, shopping list to eCommerce, and video to

display. With more than 110 million U.S. shoppers using mobile devices for their grocery

lists, AdAdapted has built a distinct audience and ad offering that uses intent-based

targeting, providing the easiest, most efficient way to reach active verified shoppers -

exactly when they decide what to buy.

About On The Mark Strategy

On The Mark Strategy

is a marketing and promotions Agency that provides omni-channel solutions including digital and social media strategies, experiential services and consumer promotions to drive brand activation. From ideation through campaign execution, On The Mark Strategy offers clients fully turnkey service solutions with the ability to fill any in-house or Agency resource gaps as needed.

‍ About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA

is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions – ReDiscover Dairy & Frozen (January), March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month, and Summer Favorites Ice Cream & Novelties (June/July) – and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes, and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals

consumer website and social media properties.

