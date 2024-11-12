عربي


Rice Producers In Chiriquí Still Do Not Know The Extent Of Losses Due To The Rains

11/12/2024 2:23:28 PM

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The constant rains that have fallen in the last two weeks in the province of Chiriquí have affected at least 1,500 hectares of rice, reported Gabriel Araúz, of the Rice Association. Araúz stressed that the magnitude of the damage cannot yet be quantified because they have been unable to access the planted plots for nearly 15 days. “In the province of Chiriquí, specifically in recent days, we have an approximate balance of some 1,500 hectares affected, of which there are some 300 that have already been totally lost, but this is something preliminary,” Araúz said in statements. He stressed that they cannot yet quantify the extent of the damage, because there are completely devastated plots that have already been lost, and plots that have not been able to be harvested.

Newsroom Panama

