Swiss Robotics Company Anybotics Opens Office In Silicon Valley, USA Robotics & Automation News

ANYbotics , a Switzerland-headquartered industrial inspection robotics company, has opened an office in Silicon Valley, USA.

The company says the move will help it to“further advance autonomous inspection in North America”.

Building on US customer success and partnerships with global companies, ANYbotics is elevating its service and support in the US by providing turnkey robotics solutions and continuous, next-level support to US operators.

This expansion ensures faster integration and boosts efficiency and safety in the power, metals, chemicals, and mining industries.

ANYbotics' San Francisco office strengthens its US presence, accelerating robot adoption by simplifying regulatory compliance and streamlining operational integration.

Partnerships with Siemens Energy, SLB, AWS, Shell, BP, and NVIDIA enable improved support and faster response times, enhancing efficiency and safety across North America. This strategic expansion reinforces ANYbotics' role as a key player in the US industrial sector.

Richard Climenhage, commercial director US, ANYbotics, says:“We're excited to offer North American customers personalized support, faster deployments, and tailored solutions, helping them drive efficiency and meet industry challenges more effectively.”



ANYbotics' US expansion brings its flagship robot, ANYmal, closer to American operators, delivering robust solutions tailored for demanding industries.

Designed with an IP67 rating, ANYmal autonomously performs real-time inspections and condition monitoring across multi-floor and outdoor facilities, navigating complex, hazardous spaces.

Its advanced capabilities enhance asset management by automating routine tasks, enabling predictive maintenance, and reducing human risk, ultimately boosting operational safety and efficiency.

ANYbotics' expansion in the US provides customers with enhanced, hands-on support and faster deployment, enabling large-scale operators to optimize their operations and remain competitive in a technology-driven landscape.

With a local presence, ANYbotics enables close collaboration and provides customized, ready-to-deploy robotic solutions in the energy, metals, chemical, and mining industries.

Regional customers, including Stanford University, Novelis, IAMGOLD, and Stelco, already benefit from ANYbotics' responsive, industry-focused approach.

This expansion underscores ANYbotics' commitment to North American markets, enabling quicker adoption and scaling of autonomous inspection robots and accelerating time to value in these demanding industries.

100+ partners, investors, and potential customers attended the ANYbotics US office opening in San Francisco.

The Silicon Valley office was opened in collaboration with the Swiss Business Hub USA and under the patronage of the Swiss Consul General Balz Abplanalp, placing ANYbotics at the center of a leading global technology hub.

This strategic move underscores ANYbotics' position at the forefront of innovation, combining the precision of Swiss engineering with the technological leadership of Silicon Valley.





