Sesame Workshop Launches New Resources To Encourage Community Connection, Engagement, And Exploration For Children

Free bilingual videos, printables, and articles aim to inspire young children and their families to be active members in their communities.

NEW YORK, November 12, 2024 /3BL/ - Sesame Workshop, the global nonprofit behind Sesame Street, launched new free, bilingual resources today to help children learn the importance of being engaged with their community by helping others, working together, and being kind. These resources are made possible with generous support from the PSEG Foundation and join the current lineup of resources under the Little Neighbors: Building a Better World Together initiative to help young children and their families build a better world together. Through teamwork, little neighbors everywhere can tackle challenges big and small and take care of their families, communities, and the environment.

Children have the potential to be changemakers. When young children, along with their families, are engaged with their communities and providers, it can promote a sense of belonging, responsibility, and empowerment. With these new resources, Sesame Workshop aims to support and inspire children and their families to actively engage in their communities and, ultimately, help care for our planet and make the world a better place for all. Key strategies include tackling challenges through teamwork as a family, identifying ways young children can make a difference, and understanding how little acts of kindness can make a big impact.

The new resources in English and Spanish include videos, printable activities, and articles, featuring Elmo, Abby, and other Sesame Street friends as they explore various aspects of community engagement:



In “A Garden of Support” , Abby, her mom, Maggie, her stepbrother, Rudy, and other Sesame Street friends work together to clean up the community garden.

“Little Helpers, Big Helping” features Abby and Maggie helping a Twiddlebug family build a playground, to show a small gesture can make a big difference.

In “Helping at Home, Helping the Neighborhood” , Julia helps her mom, Elena, clean containers for the community center, and the whole family finds things at home to donate to the local drive.

In “Little Neighbors Can Do Big Things” , Elmo and Abby build a birdhouse to help the street's newest resident feel welcome. Other resources include six printable activities: Helping and Caring , Julia's Community Mural , Playground Helpers , Together Trail , Community Garden Clean-up , and Community Connections as well as two articles entitled “Empowering Kids to Make a Big Impact in Their Communities” and “Engaging Kids with Nature and Community: Outdoor Activities and Adventures” .

“We know that children are naturally curious and eager to learn about the world around them,” said Jeanette Betancourt, Ed.D., Senior Vice President of U.S. Social Impact, Sesame Workshop.“When we provide them with tools and resources to actively engage in their communities, we set the foundation early on to empower children as they continue to learn and grow to be kind, compassionate, and respectful of others and to make a positive difference in the world.”

In celebration of 10-years of partnership, the PSEG Foundation will host an event today on World Environment Day with a guest appearance by Costume Character Elmo and a presentation of the Little Neighbors Program materials, video & volunteer sheets. The event highlights the program as a resource for schools, families, and organizations to teach children how to care for their environment and become helpful community members.

“PSEG is proud that, through our partnership with Sesame Workshop, we've been able to help families throughout New Jersey better prepare for extreme weather and other disasters, develop environmental awareness, and expand their appreciation to the larger world. We're excited to launch new resources that focus on our environment, under our Little Neighbors initiative,” said Rick Thigpen, PSEG senior vice president – Corporate Citizenship.“We know that when children act on their curiosity and get excited about protecting our planet, they often become catalysts for change within their families and communities.”

Building on its longstanding partnership with the PSEG Foundation, Sesame Workshop aims to provide parents, caregivers and community providers with tools and strategies to show children that small actions can have a big impact in their community, their neighborhood, and in the world. Resources to help parents and caregivers support children to become more active in their communities can be found at sesame/littleneighbors .

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street and so much more. For over 50 years, we have worked at the intersection of education, media, and research, creating joyful experiences that enrich minds and expand hearts, all in service of empowering each generation to build a better world. Our beloved characters, iconic shows, outreach in communities, and more bring playful early learning to families in more than 150 countries and advance our mission to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. Learn more at and follow Sesame Workshop on Instagram , X , Facebook , and TikTok .

About PSEG Foundation

The PSEG Foundation (501(c)(3), the philanthropic arm of Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), prioritizes investments in promoting environmental sustainability, social justice, and equity and economic empowerment.

About PSEG

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future. Guided by its Powering Progress vision, PSEG aims to power a future where people use less energy, and it's cleaner, safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG's commitment to ESG and sustainability is demonstrated in our net-zero 2030 climate vision and participation in the U.N. Race to Zero, as well as our inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and the list of America's most JUST Companies. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island.

