Beyond PFAS: End-To-End PFAS Treatment And Management Solutions For A Safer, Cleaner Future

MENAFN - 3BL) PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are found everywhere in our environment. Some of them are a pressing environmental and public concern, impacting drinking water supplies, ecosystems and communities globally.

Whether in water , soil, waste or solids, these compounds pose significant challenges, from widespread contamination to complex requirements and disposal considerations - all in the context of evolving regulations.

As a world-class provider of technology, projects, products and services and a leader in environmental services, we're working toward a future where concerns about PFAS management are a thing of the past.

We have decades of experience implementing and operating technologies that are scientifically proven and tailored to each project. We will provide solutions to maximize your efficiency in water and waste management , while complying with emerging PFAS regulations and treatment requirements.

BeyondPFAS , our suite of end-to-end PFAS management solutions, is designed to support you at every step, from sampling and analysis to responsible disposal of contaminants.

Our holistic approach involves initial site assessment and sampling, followed by implementing tailored treatment technologies based on your needs. We are committed to safely handling and disposing contaminates in line with EPA-recommended methods, including incineration , deep well injection and approved landfill.

We also help our clients navigate the EPA's strategic guidelines and support the access of more than $10 billion in dedicated government funding.

We leverage external funding opportunities, explore investment opportunities and develop tailored financing models to minimize upfront capital requirements and align with municipalities' budgets. We've been proactively addressing the issue since 2018, providing municipalities access to valuable insights and support.

At Veolia, we empower cities and businesses to create positive ecological transformation. We are committed to protecting our communities, safeguarding the natural environment and helping our customers feel confident that what lies beyond today is a safer, cleaner future.

What is BeyondPFAS? Peace of Mind.