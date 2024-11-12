Sandia Laboratory Federal Credit Union Undergoes Transformative Rebranding To Become Sunward

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The credit union accelerates into the next chapter of its 76-year journey, rebranded as Sunward with a strong focus on being the economic engine of the Southwest

Albuquerque, NM, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandia Laboratory Credit Union (SLFCU) announced today that it will rebrand as Sunward, effective November 12.

The Sunward brand transformation reflects the credit union's strategy to position itself as an innovative, forward-thinking institution. Sunward is focused on a renewed in the region to provide members and communities with better banking as the economic engine of the Southwest.

The new branding goes live across multiple branches, billboards, and online at gosunward.org on November 12, with additional enhancements coming to life in the coming weeks. The rebranded credit union has not changed ownership and remains a Federal Credit Union with funds insured by the NCUA.

“This rebranding represents the best of our past alongside our bright future,” said Steph Sherrodd, Sunward President and CEO.“Our commitment to our 150,000 members, especially those from Sandia National Laboratories, our long-standing partner, is deeper than ever.”

“As we strengthen these relationships with new offerings such as new member rewards programs, we are also investing heavily in our branch locations, digital tools, community partnerships, and products to become more inclusive and improve members' lives through financial wellness,” continued Sherrodd.

The Sunward brand reflects the credit union's purpose of redefining the cooperative spirit in financial services. That means expanding access to unique products and services while proactively connecting members with expertise and guidance to live their best financially.

“Banking Made Better” describes Sunward's continuous effort to transform the financial landscape and advance growth for every community. The new Sunward brand also demonstrates the credit union's increasing inclusivity as it expands into new markets and welcomes all to apply for membership.

“We have been on a multi-year transformation to take our members-first commitment to the next level and redefine how we can empower members to reach their financial goals.” said Alex de la Cruz, Executive Vice President.“The Sunward branding represents this transformation and the incredible positive impact we will drive across the Southwest.”

Existing members can continue to use all SLFCU services, including direct deposit, credit and debit cards, and online banking as usual and should expect no service disruptions during the transition. The transition will be fully completed in 2025, and members will receive direct, ongoing communications with more information throughout the transitional process.

