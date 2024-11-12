Dreamstar Lines Commissions Designworks, A BMW Group Company, To Craft Initial Concept Designs For Overnight, Medium-Haul Travel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dreamstar Lines, the firm that is transforming the traditional rail experience, has commissioned Designworks, a BMW Group Company, to create initial concept designs for unique

retrofitted passenger rail car interiors and exteriors, crafting a vision for a luxurious blend of comfort and elegance.

Designworks, BMW's innovation studio has provided expertise in design strategy, tangible products and digital innovation across the mobility landscape for over 50 years. The studio works with both BMW and external clients to deliver forward-thinking design solutions.

Interior configurations for the Dreamstar passenger cars will include:



First class car - suites with bedrooms and restrooms

Standard car - standard seating and bedrooms to include restrooms Lounge car - bar with open seating area for passengers

The Dreamstar concept is designed to provide an alternative to the drawbacks of travel by traditional rail, airlines, automobiles and buses. These modes are fraught with challenges including crowded transportation hubs, stopovers, aging vehicles, inconvenience, stress and minimal amenities. Passengers not only avoid those issues with Dreamstar, but spend less waking time traveling as they will be able to restfully sleep for most of their journey.

"Designworks reached out to us when they heard about our concept. At the same time, we had shortlisted them as a possible concept designer for the interior of our coaches with the objective of creating interior concepts that would spark delight in our travelers' minds," said Dreamstar Lines CEO Joshua Dominic. "They were selected based on their capability to deliver the vision we had in mind for anchoring the brand as high-end, luxurious and desirable."

With Dreamstar, travelers can depart from a central train station

for a relaxing and enjoyable overnight journey in surroundings on par with a luxury hotel. They then arrive at their destination refreshed and ready for their activities planned for the next day whether that be work, fun or exploration. For maximum convenience, travelers will even be able to take their cars with them.

Potential users of this service include business travelers, families and tourists and anyone else dissatisfied with existing travel options. The initial route planned for Dreamstar service will be between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

"At Designworks, we're passionate about reimagining travel experiences to prioritize human comfort, connectivity, and wellbeing," said Julia de Bono, CEO of Designworks, a BMW Group Company. "Our initial concept designs for Dreamstar allowed us to imagine what connectivity between two vibrant cities-Los Angeles and San Francisco-could truly feel like, creating a vision of something far more than just practical, but a delightful experience in its own right."

For more information on Dreamstar Lines, visit .

About Dreamstar Lines

Dreamstar offers a revolutionary alternative that transforms the medium-distance travel experience between major cities into an indulgent and rejuvenating experience. Its luxury rail service provides the ultimate in comfort and elegance. Learn more at .

Image Download 1:

Caption 1: Dreamstar Lines exterior front view

Image Download 2:

Caption 2: Dreamstar Lines exterior side view

Media Contact

Hall Roosevelt

KCOMM

[email protected]

(949) 443-9300

SOURCE Dreamstar Lines

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED