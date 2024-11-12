EVERFI From Blackbaud Transforms Consumer Financial Education And Strengthens Banking Customer Relationships With Updates To EVERFI Achieve

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Interactive, mobile-first education tool enables financial institutions to deliver critical education to adults in their communities



CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERFI ® from Blackbaud®, the leader in powering social impact through education, today announced a major evolution of its EVERFI AchieveTM

product, a powerful tool designed to provide just-in-time financial education and elevate financial institutions' relationships with their customers. With a fresh new look, an intuitive mobile-first design, and enhanced personalization features, the revamped Achieve goes beyond basic financial education to empower banks and credit unions in building trust, fostering deeper connections, and enhancing brand loyalty. This innovative platform not only offers a significant return on investment opportunity,

but also serves as an essential enhancement to customers during their journey as a real time financial resource,

is a powerful customer retention tool, and a versatile resource for CRA compliance and small business employee financial wellness.

An August 2024 survey by EVERFI revealed that most adults lack the information and confidence needed to make financial decisions. More than 70% of respondents reported that they feel stressed when making financial decisions, and only one in five felt confident in their current knowledge. Those who have received some form of financial education were more confident in making financial decisions and used a wider range of financial products from their financial institution, but their preferred way of learning varied widely. While most preferred brief (61%), online (64%) education, specific needs differed by demographics and prior financial experience, emphasizing the demand for flexible, tailored, personalized guidance.

Building on five years of insights and feedback from its vast customer network, EVERFI has reimagined Achieve to help financial institutions deliver even more value to their customers with personalized, relevant content. In addition to a content library of more than 100 topics, 13 new resources have been added to meet bank customer needs, covering important financial topics like home equity loans and lines of credit, inherited IRAs, and how to understand social security benefits and statements. Moreover, financial institutions can now embed strategically placed calls to action that introduce customers to relevant products, services, and other financial coaching opportunities.

EVERFI has also released two new Learner Pathways designed to help learners reach a specific financial goal, such as getting out of debt or building an emergency savings fund, with additional topics to come. In each Learner Pathway, users navigate through "just-in-time" financial content followed by a tool and/or calculator that enables the user to enter their own unique data to generate a customized plan. By following a step-by-step plan to achieve a particular financial goal, users can enhance their financial security while fostering stronger relationships with their financial institution.

New Learner Pathway: Debt Repayment Strategies

More than half of Americans find themselves burdened by personal debt; a reality that has been entrenched more deeply by recent U.S. economic conditions. According to the American Psychological Association's 2023 Stress in America Survey, 77% of Americans report feeling anxious about their financial situation, with 58% of respondents citing debt as the primary stressor. The new Debt Repayment Strategy Pathway offers a structured approach to developing a customized debt repayment plan. The pathway includes three modules: Debt Repayment, which introduces strategies like the avalanche and snowball methods; Debt Consolidation, which helps users learn how to consolidate their debt and determine if combining debts could lower their overall interest rates; and Preventing Overdraft Fees, which provides tips to help avoid unnecessary charges. A final Next Steps module offers guidance on maintaining progress and accessing further financial resources.

New Learner Pathway: Building My Emergency Savings

Based on a recent survey , 58% of Americans do not have an emergency fund separate from their savings account. The Emergency Savings Learner Pathway offers customers a step-by-step guide to building an emergency savings plan and learning how to save money through savings accounts. Key features include an Emergency Fund Tool, which helps consumers see what amount they need in emergency funds and how long it might take to save that amount, and an Investment Growth Calculator, that helps users see how their money can grow when invested in stocks, mutual funds, or other investments. The Building Emergency Savings Next Steps module provides simple tips to help start and grow an emergency savings plan.

"We completely overhauled EVERFI Achieve based on direct customer feedback to deliver an unrivaled financial wellness experience. Our focus is on impactful, engaging tools designed to foster sustained learning and genuine financial empowerment," said Ray Martinez, president and co-founder, EVERFI from Blackbaud. "Unlike gamification, which drives instant gratification but diminishing long-term engagement, our approach prioritizes personal relevance, goal-setting, and meaningful action planning to ensure lasting engagement and satisfaction."

EVERFI Achieve offers a unique opportunity for financial institutions to position themselves as a trusted guide in their customers' financial journeys. The mobile-first experience adapts to the diverse needs of modern consumers, and the improved navigation makes it easier for users to find the financial guidance they need right when they need it. The easy-to-customize platform allows financial institutions to embed product offers and incentives directly into the learning experience, effectively tailoring their marketing to specific customer needs. By investing in Achieve, banks and credit unions can demonstrate your commitment to financial well-being, aligning their brand with the values of their community, and making a tangible impact on financial literacy.

EVERFI has partnered with thousands of financial institutions to reach more than 60 million learners globally. Learn how partnering with EVERFI can help bring this critical education to the next generation and create a scalable, lasting impact:



About EVERFI from Blackbaud

EVERFI® from Blackbaud® (NASDAQ: BLKB ) is an international technology company driving social impact through education to address key societal challenges like financial wellness, mental health, workplace conduct, and more. Founded in 2008, EVERFI has reached millions of K-12 and adult learners worldwide with its transformative digital educational content. Through a unique third-party payer model, EVERFI provides K-12 schools in the U.S. with access to essential educational resources at no cost, ensuring that students everywhere gain vital life skills. Recognized as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and featured on Fortune Magazine's Impact 20 List and the GSC EdTech 150, EVERFI continues to shape the future of digital learning. To learn more about EVERFI, please visit

