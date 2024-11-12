







Embry-Riddle Prescott's College of Business, Security and Intelligence represents the first comprehensive degree-granting college of its kind in the United States. CBSI focuses on the training of future business, security, and intelligence professionals, on both the national and international level. The College's courses of study emphasize research in the fields of global business, international security, and global intelligence. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's Prescott Campus is a National Security Agency (NSA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) designated National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE CDE) institution.

Ms. Muchow is a dedicated student with a 4.0 GPA. She is also a writer and assistant editor for Eagle Eye Intelligence, the campus intelligence newsletter. Ms. Muchow has published several briefs about current geopolitical events occurring in former Soviet countries. She is a member of the Student Intelligence Association, Security Industry Association, and Ethical Hacking Club. Additionally, she serves as the Public Affairs Officer for the Eagle Emergency Readiness Club. During school breaks, Ms. Muchow works as Shift Lead at a Subway in Phoenix and volunteers as an Assistant Coach of the Children's Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Program. She also attends this school as a student training in Jiu-Jitsu and Okinawan Kenpo.

After graduating, Ms. Muchow's objective is to be employed by the NSA, CIA, or State Department as an intelligence analyst specializing in post-Soviet affairs along with earning a PhD in history or international relations.

Rudy R. Miller, Chairman, President & CEO of The Miller Group and related entities, stated,“I knew within a few minutes of conversation with Christina that she HAD IT! She is a highly motivated individual who is very bright, articulate, and strong-willed. She has overcome numerous challenges, starting early in her life, that most people could not endure. She believes strongly in hard work ethic, dedication to family, and education. She also wants to serve her country. Plus, Christina wants to build a better life and secure the future for her family.

“Additionally, I want to thank Dr. Thomas Drape, dean of CBSI, and Steve Bobinsky, executive director of philanthropy, for their valuable assistance and support.”

Christina Muchow said, "I am deeply honored and incredibly grateful for Mr. Miller's generosity, both in terms of his scholarship and his mentorship. His life story is deeply inspiring, and I believe that his guidance and faith in me will be a tremendous asset for my future."

Katy-Jan Bobseine, Graduate Studies Chair, Assistant Professor of Intelligence Studies, commented,“Christina has quickly distinguished herself as a top performer in my Foundations of Terrorism course, contributing to class discussions with impressively advanced insights and demonstrating an almost insatiable desire for more knowledge. It became clear from my first interactions with her that she is uniquely self-motivated and focused on achieving her ambitious goals.”

Dr. Tyrone Groh, Professor of Global Security and Intelligence, remarked,“Christina is the most talented student I have had in 12 years of higher education. Her drive to learn complements her expansive aptitude for learning. Having had her in several classes, Christina stands out as one of the best influences a professor could ask for-she finds ways to improve the discussion in my classes and challenges me to do better for my students!”

About Rudy R. Miller

Mr. Rudy R. Miller, a former member of the U.S. Armed Forces, is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and investor in numerous industries. Mr. Miller is Chairman, President, and CEO of Miller Capital Corporation, an affiliate of The Miller Group of entities; for more information, including Mr. Miller's biography, visit .

In 2023, Mr. Miller was selected by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to join two influential advisory boards for both the College of Aviation and the College of Business, Security and Intelligence. In addition to joining the advisory boards at Embry-Riddle, he established scholarships for students at both colleges and set up a fund to support simulator training to improve commercial pilot safety, the Rudy R. Miller Instrument Safety Currency Program (ISCP).

Mr. Miller instituted the annual Rudy R. Miller Business - Finance Scholarship Program in 2008 to support Arizona State University, W. P. Carey School of Business. Since inception, Mr. Miller has issued three additional ASU scholarships, not included in the annual award process, totaling 23 ASU scholarships to date. Mr. Miller had the honor to serve as a member of ASU's Dean's Council of 100, a national group of prominent business executives invited by the Dean to play a leadership role in shaping the future of the W. P. Carey School of Business.

His philanthropic endeavors include support for the non-profit arts community, selective universities, athletic foundations, and veterans' projects. He is a member-sponsor of the Army Historical Foundation and the National Museum of the U.S. Army located at Fort Belvoir, VA. He served as Chairman of the Advisory Board of Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. (Tbird2), an organization that honors veterans, from 2018 until March 2024. Mr. Miller developed its aviation scholarship program and process in 2018 and served as the first Chairman of the Scholarship Committee until June 2023. Tbird2 offers scholarships at six colleges, for both veteran and non-veteran students, including two 4-year universities, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Arizona State University, Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering.









