Maverick Entertainment To Premiere New Drama I Hate I Love You Exclusively On Peacock November 14Th

Starring Kearia Schroeder, Redaric Williams, Jessica "Jess Hilarious" Moore, and Lil Scrappy

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I Hate I Love You, a gripping new drama starring Kearia Schroeder and Redaric Williams, premieres exclusively on Peacock on November 14th. This suspenseful story dives into the high-stakes world of Jacinda and Bradley Wright, co-founders and managing partners of The ArtLife Group, a cutting-edge multi-media management company thriving at the intersection of style, music, culture, and social media. As the company enjoys unprecedented success, the Wrights' lives begin to unravel, revealing a world where trust is shattered, and everyone has something to lose.

I Hate I Love You, a gripping new drama, premieres exclusively on Peacock on November 14th

New drama "I Hate I Love You" premieres exclusively on Peacock!

The film boasts a powerhouse cast, including

Kearia Schroeder, known for Bolden (2019) and the BET+ Original Dance for Me (2023). Redaric Williams, celebrated for his role as Tyler Michaelson on The Young and the Restless, brings his experience from Zatima (2023) and Haus of Vicious (2024). Comedian Jess Hilarious, famous for her sharp humor on Wild 'N Out, and The Breakfast Club, adding a dose of authenticity, while rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Lil Scrappy, a fan-favorite who wows with an emotional performance. Together, they weave a compelling tale of ambition, betrayal, and the high cost of success, embodying the age-old adage, "Keep your friends close and your enemies closer."

Directed by Jabriel McIntosh and written and produced by J.Carter of Freeli Films, I Hate I Love You is executive produced by Maverick Entertainment, a leader in independent film distribution known for bringing diverse and compelling stories to a global audience.

About Maverick Entertainment Founded in 1997, Maverick Entertainment has established itself as a leader in the acquisition and distribution of niche and independent films, bringing diverse stories to audiences worldwide.



