Young Couple Quits 6-Figure Jobs To Make Dogs Happy – And This Christmas, They’Re Doing It With Their Best Box Yet!

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DuraPaw, a small family-owned Canadian business, is redefining what it means to gift a dog this holiday season. Their new limited-edition Christmas Box is here, and it's not just a box – it's an experience crafted to make dogs feel like the cherished family members they are.

Video – Couple Quits 6-Figure Jobs to Make Dogs Happy:

Inside each Christmas Box, pet parents will find handpicked toys that go beyond the typical holiday trinkets. DuraPaw's toys are built with an obsession for quality, ensuring they last long after the festive season is over. From their exclusive Rippables to holiday snuffle balls and Canadian-sourced treats, every item is carefully crafted to bring joy, enrichment, and bonding moments to dogs and their humans alike.

The Story Behind the Box

DuraPaw didn't start with big investors or a flashy launch. It began with two people, one big dream, and a lot of heart. They wanted to build something that celebrated the unique, crazy love between people and their dogs. The Christmas Box is DuraPaw's response to the ordinary – a collection of high-quality, thoughtfully crafted items they would proudly give their own dog, designed for real dogs and genuine joy.

Why Choose DuraPaw?

In a marketplace crowded with generic, flimsy toys, DuraPaw stands out by offering unique, hand-designed products that focus on quality, durability, and joy. Every item in the Christmas Box is unique, designed with a focus on quality, and made to keep dogs engaged.

About DuraPaw

DuraPaw is a family-run business based in Edmonton, Alberta, dedicated to creating toys and treats that strengthen the bond between dogs and their families. Each box is designed with love, quality, and a promise of joy that lasts far beyond the unboxing.

Marc Ferland

