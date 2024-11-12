Confido Capital Launches To Deliver Innovative, Risk-Controlled Income Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Confido Capital ("Confido"), a privately held management firm, has officially launched, offering amplified income strategies to the institutional market. Founded by veteran Brad Boyd, CFA, Confido is dedicated to delivering consistent, absolute return-oriented solutions that prioritize yield, diversification and liquidity.

"We continue to see considerable unmet demand for strategies targeting double-digit returns, downside protection and regular access to invested capital," stated Boyd. "Our approach is centered on the predictability of income combined with years of experience utilizing the full market toolkit to exploit inefficiencies and control risk."

With over 20 years in financial markets, Chief Investment Officer Brad Boyd is recognized as a pioneer in absolute return fixed income and multi-asset strategies. Confido adheres to a refined process that combines both qualitative and quantitative elements to deliver consistent outcomes for global investment partners.

Firm Highlights:

- Income Generation: Confido employs the dependability and compounding power of income as the foundational cornerstone of its investment philosophy.

- Flexible, Multi-Asset Opportunity Set: The firm sources yield across regions and asset classes including global fixed income, quality equity and option premia.

- Risk-Managed, Absolute Return Approach:

Extensive expertise optimizing portfolios for risk-adjusted return and downside protection enhances Confido's ability to navigate varying market cycles.

"Over the years, yield-focused products have often been accompanied by excessive risk and overly optimistic assurances of liquidity, or, in other cases, restrictive and lengthy lock-up periods," said Boyd. "Our government-oriented foundation and multi-asset approach provide attractive return potential, diversifying characteristics, and ample access to capital when investors need it most."

About

Confido Capital

Founded in 2024 by Brad Boyd, CFA, Confido Capital is an employee-owned investment firm specializing in risk-managed income solutions.

Boyd, an industry expert in absolute return and income strategies, previously held senior leadership and portfolio management roles at Oaktree Capital and Payden & Rygel. Frequently featured in financial media, he is a regular speaker and panelist. Based in Los Angeles, Confido Capital is dedicated to defensively oriented strategies that prioritize yield and diversification - serving a broad investor base, including family offices, fund of funds, endowments, foundations and more.

