National Medical Fellowships Celebrated Nearly 80 Years Of Health Equity With Sold-Out Fundraising Galas

National Medical Fellowships (NMF) hosted bi-coastal galas celebrating nearly eight decades of promoting equity. The events, held in Los Angeles and Atlanta, fostered a spirit of generosity, raising over one million dollars, along with award ceremonies that highlighted the organization's profound legacy and dedication of its supporters. Acclaimed actors Don Cheadle and Bridgid Coulter Cheadle , Tichina Arnold , and Mariah HuQ , the Executive Producer and Co-Star of "Married to Medicine," served as honorary chairs or host committee members. Journalist and author Elaine Welteroth , as well as Beatrice Dixon of Honey Pot, were recognized for their unwavering passion and remarkable contributions to health and wellness.

The Los Angeles gala , held in a Versailles-inspired setting, featured an evening of moving speeches, award presentations, and engaging entertainment. The event paid tribute to NMF Imagineer Award recipient Elaine Welteroth of birthFUND, NMF Leadership in Health Care Award recipient

Alisahah Jackson, M.D. , president

of the Lloyd H. Dean Institute for Human kindness & Health Justice, and NMF Excellence in Medical Education Award recipients Charles R. Drew University School of Medicine and Science , and Marco Angulo, M.D. , MSS , medical director of medical education at AltaMed. Acclaimed actors Don Cheadle and Bridgid Coulter Cheadle served as honorary chairs, while Dr. Nana B. Afoh Manin, M.D., MPH, MPA , founder and chief medical innovation office r of Shared Harvest Foundation, actress Tichina Arnold and Zenay Arnold of the We Win Foundation, Wright Lassiter, III , CEO of CommonSpirit Health, Dr. Efrain Talamantes , COO of AltaMed (co-presenting sponsor of the evening along with Children's Hospital of Los Angeles), and philanthropists Drs. Ludlow and Ruth Creary , founders of the Creary Family Foundation,

served on the host committee. Their creativity, generosity, and dedication ensured the event raised funds and activated many first-time donors to support NMF's mission.

The Atlanta gala , a speakeasy-themed affair, began with a heartfelt tribute to Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice for her decade-long presidency at Morehouse School of Medicine. The event also honored the legacy of health equity advocates such as NMF Lifetime Achievement Award recipients Louis Sullivan, M.D. , chairman of the

Sullivan Alliance to Transform the Health Profession, and civic leader Mrs. Eva Ginger Sullivan, Esq. , NMF Corporate Imagineer Award recipient Beatrice Dixon, CEO, co-founder, and chief innovation officer o f HoneyPot, and NMF Excellence in Medical Education Award recipient Valerie Mallett, M.D., MMM , chief administrative office r of More in Common Allianc e. John A. Johnson, M.D., M.B.A., FACP , chief medical officer of the event's presenting sponsor, Government Employees Health Association , and Valerie Montgomery Rice, M.D., FACOG, president

of Morehouse School of Medicine served as honorary co-chairs. Actress Maria HuQ of Bravo TV's "Married to Medicine", C. Anthony Mulrain, Esq., partner at Holland & Knight, and Linda Spradley Dunn , CEO and founder of Odyssey Media served on the host committee. Together, they helped raise mission-critical funds, introduce many new people to NMF, and energize attendees to donate generously.

"We were honored to recognize these individuals and their organizations for their groundbreaking work in transforming health care, advancing diversity, and creating a more just, healthy, and equitable society," said Michellene Davis, Esq. , president and CEO of NMF. "Our galas in Los Angeles and Atlanta highlighted the enduring power of our mission, and we are immensely grateful for the unwavering support from our honorees, guests, and sponsoring partners."

Both events illuminated NMF's strong commitment to advancing equitable health care workforce development. The organization provides financial support to gifted medical students and creates career development opportunities for transformative health care leaders. NMF also centers the richness of their talents and lived experiences in its work in achieving excellent, culturally competent, and compassionate care accessible to all communities.

About National Medical Fellowships

National Medical Fellowships

is a nonprofit organization that advances equitable health care workforce development so everyone has a fair and just opportunity to achieve their highest level of health regardless of race, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, socioeconomic status or geography. Founded in 1946, NMF seeks to eliminate health care disparities by increasing the number of diverse physicians and other health care professionals working to advance health equity. NMF has awarded over $50 million in scholarships and offers service-learning programs, mentorship opportunities and clinical research leadership training for chronically underrepresented students and practitioners of medicine, behavioral health and related health professions.

