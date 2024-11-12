BCM Group Enhances Its Workforce Solutions For The European Market And Helps Skilled Indian Manpower Find The Right Job.

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) BCM Group, the reputed recruitment solutions providing company focusing on placing skilled manpower, is pleased to declare its growing prowess in placing workforce in Romania, Croatia, Hungary, Serbia, and other European countries. Through its work connecting skilled Indian professionals to industries with high demand for such professionals as construction, automotive, manufacturing, and hospitality industries, BCM Group is already contributing to filling existing talent shortages and expanding global companies.



Established more than 15 years ago, BCM Group has built a good name for placing competent personnel across various positions including welders, fitters, CNC operators, chefs, electricians, and other labor positions relevant to the European market. BCM Group's practical experience in both recruitment and the requirements of the regional workforce assists European organizations improve business jurisdiction organizational effectiveness and productivity through dependable, skilled, and committed employees.



According to Mr Ingle, Founder & Director, BCM Group: BCM Group's commitment is to help organizations that require workers of specific skill sets to integrate them into their workforce while at the same time giving Indian workers overseas good job opportunities.“Providing world-class services, we aim at satisfying our clients and enabling candidates to fulfill their professional potential, to create a positive change in business and societies.”



Highlights of BCM Group's Services:

Tailored Recruitment Solutions: From skill verification to cultural adaptation, BCM Group makes sure that the candidates have all the right things to qualify for a certain role, making the company enjoy better employee turnover and productivity.



Diverse Job Profiles Across Industries: BCM Group offers recruitment solutions for construction labor, chefs, CNC operators, electricians, and other positions related to industry requirements.



Trusted Partnership with European Companies: BCM Group has a well-established network and experience working with many European companies in search of skilled workers and can facilitate the proper recruitment and placement of the workforce that guarantees the sustained success of companies.



Comprehensive Support for Candidates and Employers: BCM Group remains active in the process of visa support for a candidate, as well as the primary employment support considering local legislation.



Led from India, having first-hand experience in both Indian and European markets, BCM Group continues to be focused on closing skill gaps and providing solutions to organizations that require international talent. As European markets continue to experience a shortage of human resources, especially in strategic sectors of the economy, BCM Group is well-positioned to develop solutions whereby workforce competence can match the requirements of the European market to human resource needs.



For more information on BCM Group's recruitment services, visit

Company :-BCM Group

User :- Sameer Shaikh

Email :...

Phone :-9168688833

Url :-